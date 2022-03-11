JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A pysanky egg workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9 at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.
The traditional egg decorating workshop will be led by Jennifer Fleszar.
Participants will receive a kistka, candles, eggs, dyes, wax and printed materials.
Those attending should bring a lunch.
Proceeds will be going to CARE to help Ukraine families.
Cost is $45, and reservations are recommended by calling 814-539-4345.
Information: www.galleryongazebo.org.
