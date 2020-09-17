Paint Township sunset

The sun with haze from the western states fires sets behind the peak of a barn along Rambler Road in Paint Township, giving it a look of an Egyptian pyramid sunset on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

