JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The region’s workforce has decreased steeply in the past year, statistics show.
As local economic development stakeholders address that issue, people on the job market, such as Jolene Myers, of Summerhill, are finding ample opportunities.
Myers worked remotely for a collection agency with a branch in Sunbury, but that branch closed in February. The new branch in Allentown would have required her to travel four hours to perform her duties as finance director, she said.
“I finished that job,” she said. “Now, I’m putting myself out there to get a job in the local area.”
Myers was one member of a steady stream of job applicants who attended JWF Industries’ job fair Wednesday evening at the company’s facility on Iron Street in Johnstown.
Sheetz also held walk-in job interviews across its stores Wednesday.
And as organizers gear up for the annual Cambria County Job Fair on May 3, they hope to attract job-seekers to fill openings from a record number of employers, said Debra Balog, workforce development director for Johnstown Area Regional Industries, the area’s economic development agency.
“We are expecting well over 100 employers at the job fair because of the number of job openings we have – about 1,000 across the region,” she said.
The job fair is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 3 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
“We are hoping to encourage job seekers to look at opportunities out there,” Balog said. “It is an unprecedented time for job openings. If you are looking for work or to transition to another type of work, this is the time to do it.”
Wednesday marked JWF’s third hiring event since October, and company President and CEO Bill Polacek said he’s been seeing more applicants arrive with experience than in years past.
“People are leaving other companies to come work here,” he said.
The metal-centric manufacturing company aims to hire 10 people per month through the rest of the year as it prepares to begin work on a new contract, Polacek said.
Employers across the region are looking to fill jobs in the wake of workforce shifts since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Many people have stepped away from the workforce in the past year, while others have taken advantage of job openings for higher wages.
From December 2020 to December 2021, Cambria County’s workforce had decreased by about 3,100 people. There were 1,400 fewer people employed, and 1,700 fewer looking for work, Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry data published in February show.
With an aim to hire 300 new employees at stores across the state, Sheetz held open interviews Wednesday at 117 Sheetz stores in Pennsylvania.
By 3 p.m. at Sheetz’ Moxham location in Johnstown, Zach Christina, a Sheetz service manager, had conducted 22 interviews with prospective employees. One of them was Jazmine Morgan, 18, of Johnstown.
“I’m looking for a job to help pay my way through college in the fall,” she said.
Christina said ages of job applicants on Wednesday were as young as 16 and as old as 40.
“A lot of people are looking for jobs they left since the pandemic,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of people switching from nursing to retail.”
Cambria County PA CareerLink site administrator Jeff Dick said job openings are not specific to any particular industry.
“We continue to see the employer activity being very active, with employers hiring in all industries at all skill levels,” he said. “CareerLink has programming available, and coming up, we have a paid work experience for local youth, ages 16-24.”
The Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development Board is grappling with how to address the decreased workforce in the region, said the board’s director, Susan Whisler.
“Multiple large public job fairs are scheduled for the spring and will be held throughout the region,” she said in an email. “These are being heavily promoted to the public and employers and we are hoping for a strong turnout by both. We also have several significant initiatives in the planning stage designed to connect with jobseekers.
“The board is also looking at the services it supports to ensure that they reflect the current workforce landscape, meet the needs of jobseekers and employers, and are offered in a variety of formats, including in-person and virtual.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.