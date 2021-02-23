Punky’s pizza shop in Lower Yoder Township is continuing without a hitch as owners Scott Miller and Shannon Glover are succeeded by their head chef.
Miller and Glover announced in the second week of February that they are stepping away from the shop to dedicate their time to automize production of their signature Punky’s soft shells.
As of Wednesday, Tom Greenlee will take over as owner of the shop at 466 Harold Ave. in Johnstown’s West End.
The shop has been a staple in the area since Miller’s father built it in 1963.
“It happened pretty suddenly,” Greenlee said of becoming owner.
“The opportunity came up, and I have a silent partner who was interested, so I talked to him. I’m going to give it a go. I’d hate to see it shut down. Punky’s has been a staple of Johnstown for years.”
Miller said he is excited to move on to bigger things, the mass production of Punky’s soft shells.
“I’m glad we were able to find Tom to take over the shop,” Miller said. “He’s been cooking forever. He needed an opportunity, and I think it’s going to be a good move. He wants to try some of his recipes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.