Punky’s, one of the oldest businesses in Johnstown’s West End, is entering a new era.
Owners Scott Miller and Shannon Glover said they are selling the shop at 466 Harold Ave. to focus on automizing production of Punky’s versatile soft shells.
The couple is working toward potential nationwide distribution, Miller said.
The shells are used for Punky’s menu items, including personal pizzas, tacos and flatbreads.
The shop has been in Miller’s family since his parents, Bob and Rosalyn “Punky” Miller, built it in 1963, he said.
Miller and Glover officially took over the shop last April, and reopened it with a brand new kitchen.
The renovation was completed with the goal of generating revenue to fund the expansion of the soft shell business, Miller said.
On Punky’s Facebook page, Miller announced his intentions Thursday to transfer the shop to new owners so that he can pursue mass producing shells.
He plans to close on Feb. 20 “or until we run out of food.”
“I think people feel sad, but my close friends also know how long I’ve been wanting to do this,” he said.
For 10 years, Miller has been working on automizing Punky’s signature soft shells.
Now he’s ready to do it.
“Everything is happening so fast,” he said.
Miller said he has the connections with distributors for national sales. And after years of experimenting, he has figured out the process to produce the shells on a large scale.
He’s purchased the necessary equipment, but he has yet to find a location in Johnstown to serve as production headquarters, he said.
As he and Glover shift the pizza shop to new owners, they plan to make it a smooth transition.
It’s for sale or lease as a turnkey operation, Miller said.
“I’m hoping someone will take over the business and continue it the same way we built it,” he said.
“We put so much time and effort into this business, we would love to have someone with the same passion continue it.”
Not long after Miller made his post on Facebook, Glover said she began receiving interest from potential buyers.
“We are willing to train people,” she said.
There’s one Punky’s recipe that won’t be shared, however.
“The shells recipe will stay with us,” she said.
The news surprised their loyal customers including Mary K. Mihalacki, of Westmont.
“I was shocked, but I am happy for them,” Mihalacki said.
“They are such a happy couple. When I eat their food, it makes me happy. I like to see young people succeed. They are entrepreneurs, and their food is the best.”
Punky’s shells already can be found at local grocery stores.
“When my husband Ron and I would go shopping for taco shells, we would always go for Punky’s,” Mihalacki said.
