Pumpkins and smiles

Kristy and Tony Shroyer, of Hyndman, Bedford County, get a fall photo of their children and niece at Boyer Farms in New Paris on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. The children are (from left) Ethan, Hayden (niece), Marjorie, Samuel and Matthew Shroyer. 

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

Kristy and Tony Shroyer, of Hyndman, Bedford County, get a fall photo of their children and niece at Boyer Farms in New Paris on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. The children are (from left) Ethan, Hayden (niece), Marjorie, Samuel and Matthew Shroyer. 

Tags

Recommended for you