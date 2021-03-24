Gas station work underway

Crews do site work at Mostoller's Gas Station on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, to replace fuel tanks and add new pumps at the Somerset Township location.

 By David Hurst
A Somerset Township gas station is doubling its fuel pumps – the latest of several updates.

Mostoller's Convenience Store owner Scott Mostoller said the project began more than a year ago to update the station's diesel fuel service but COVID-19 brought the work to a halt in 2020.

Crews were back at work this week doing site work to replace the site's fuel tanks and add four new pumps that will serve as many as eight passenger vehicles at a time.

A larger overhead canopy was already added, according to Mostoller, whose family has operated the business for 30 years.

"You gotta progress," he said.

The store added alcohol sales several years ago.

If all goes well, gasoline sales will resume in April, Mostoller said.

