PULSE OF THE VOTERS | Locals' views reflect national divide between parties on impeachment, politics

When asked broadly about the current state of the federal government and the national political climate, both Mary Lou Davis and Paul Kushner immediately focused in on one specific issue – the ongoing impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.
The president is accused by a whistleblower of pressuring Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the business dealings of Biden Hunter, the son of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, as part of a quid-pro-quo arrangement for the release of foreign aid.
Davis’ and Kushner’s opinions were reflective of a divide in the country.
Kushner, a Republican, considers the investigation to be a waste of time and effort.
“Conviction? Forget it,” he said. “I would be shocked beyond all belief if all of this came to fruition and there was a conviction. It’s not going to happen.”
Davis, a Democrat, thinks what Trump did “appears to be, in fact, impeachable.”
She supports the investigation.
“My concern with this will be if the Republicans want to hammer – or yammer about – the process,” Davis said. “To me, this is something that is Congress’ duty. It does not matter that the Democrats have the majority in the House. This is our fourth impeachment. So, to me, it means that we have to obey the rule of law and our Constitution. Constitutionally, this is left up to the Congress. The way that they’re handling this is absolutely as it should be. The Constitution does not put forth exactly everything in regard to impeachment.”
Kushner considers the investigation to be a distraction.
“For one thing, they’re ignoring their sworn duty in a lot of cases,” he said. “Right now, we have too much time, and effort and resources being spent and used on what I consider to be a frivolous impeachment proceeding.
“There are a lot of reasons why I say that. I don’t think it has merit. I don’t think there are true grounds. I think this is, in many cases, pure vindictiveness because they don’t like the president and they’re looking for every way to discredit him, make his life uncomfortable. But, unfortunately, the time they’re spending doing that, they’re not attending to the nation’s business.
“And because he’s got to continuously be defending himself, his attention is diverted somewhat from the nation’s business. And I don’t like that.”
Fellow Republican John Pudliner agrees, saying, “I think the antics of the Democrats have gotten out of hand. They’re concentrating on impeachment and various other things when their focus should be on doing what’s best for America, not just trying to undo the 2016 election.”
Meanwhile, Andrea Ryan, a Democrat, is following the investigation to see how the process unfolds.
“In general, I think impeachment is an important part of our democratic process,” Ryan said. “I think that no one branch of the United States government – or any government – should have unchecked power. I think the Supreme Court should have a little bit more of a check on it. I think that the burden of being controlled and checked has fallen on Congress more than anything else. I don’t think the president should have the freedom to just do whatever he wants with impunity without any kind of oversight.
“I think that the impeachment process is a good thing to have. Whether it’s being enacted appropriately in this case or not, I don’t think I have enough actual facts and information to make that decision. It’s very hard to know anymore whether you’re getting accurate and complete facts, so I hate to make a commitment about whether this instance is correct. I think President Trump’s response to this is not good. For him, I think he’s shooting himself in the foot because I think that he should be supporting the American process as well.”
‘Really good direction’
One October afternoon – during the lull between lunch and dinner at Press Bistro in downtown Johnstown, next to Central Park – Ryan spoke for several minutes about how she feels that, as a result of Trump’s presidency, the issues of racism and white privilege “have come to the surface and they’ve been uncovered.”
“I think that’s the way that they can be dealt with,” Ryan said.
“I think that the direction that we’re going nationally is a really good direction,” Ryan said. “Because, you think back to before 2016, government was moving along at a snail’s pace with respect to change and growth and there was a huge amount of dysfunction. It was all just pretty much civil, compared to now. And that civility – I think – had to be eliminated. I think we had to get rid of the civil relationships we had if we were going to see any real change. I think it needed to be disrupted. And I think that the disruption that we’ve had has been good.”
Then, during a pause, a black woman, sitting at another table in the quiet restaurant, thanked Ryan for her comments.
Ryan smiled.
She then continued speaking about other issues impacting the nation, including the role of government.
“I think the basic approach to government on any level is that the whole function is to serve the people, so I don’t think government should be run as a business,” said Ryan, a self-employed social science research adviser with dual master’s and doctorate degrees in rural sociology and demography. “A business has the main function and reason for existing to make profit. Treating government as a business I think undermines government’s main function, which is to serve the people. Currently I think President Trump wants to serve the people who he believes support him. I think that’s why he does a lot of things that he does that are really negative.
“He feels an obligation to try to bring back coal because he said he would do that, and he thinks that’s going to make a difference. I think maybe it might seem pollyannaish to some people for me to say that because you could just as easily interpret that as him wanting to just get votes. I don’t think that’s true in his case because he’s really not much of a politician at all. He’s not very good at being a politician.”
Heading into the 2020 election, Ryan, a resident of Johnstown’s Roxbury neighborhood, is leaning toward a candidate.
“If I had to vote today for the Democratic candidate, I would vote for Joe Biden,” Ryan said. “And, if I had to choose between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, I would also choose Joe Biden.”
She continued: “I think one of his main strengths is his foreign policy experience and relationships that already are in place. Some of these foreign leaders they’re very well aware, including China, that a president has only four years, so they’re being very patient waiting out this first term to see what happens next. They’re not responding to a lot of the rhetoric and the inflammatory comments and this and that. There would be some work that he’d have to do for healing, but not a huge amount.”
‘Transparent president’
Pudliner, like Kushner, is a pro-life conservative and Trump supporter.
He was once a Democrat, who, in recent years, joined the Republican Party and now regularly volunteers at the Cambria County Republican headquarters in Richland Township, an office dedicated to the late Ann Wilson, the county’s former GOP chairwoman and a Johnstown city councilwoman.
His switch is part of a larger local trend.
In November 2004, there were 56,390 Democrats, 28,849 Republicans and 6,530 other affiliated registered voters in Cambria County. Now, a decade later, those numbers are 38,939 Democrats, 34,479 Republicans and 8,472 others.
“I think a lot of people are just waking up and realizing that the Democratic Party, particularly on the national level – and I hate to sound cliché – the Democrat party left them,” said Pudliner, a retired state police officer from Middle Taylor Township, when talking at the headquarters where campaign signs were stacked and a Trump speech was playing on Fox News.
Pudliner also feels “the move toward socialism, particularly by the candidates that are left-leaning, is something we all need to be concerned about.”
In comparison, his opinion is that Trump “tells it the way it is. He’s probably the most transparent president we’ve ever had.”
‘Toward authoritarianism’
Davis is still examining the crowded group of almost 20 Democratic presidential candidates.
“We still have a full field of Democrats,” said Davis when talking in her apartment that overlooks Main Street in downtown Johnstown. “I think we have a lot of strong candidates. I think it’s going to get down to how things are going to be done. I think the goals as Democrats are all pretty much in line, but how they’re going to go about it I know that’s where the big differences come in. I, like anybody else, I’m watching to see who I’m going to support in the primary.”
Regardless of who eventually wins the nomination, Davis thinks the Democratic candidate should emphasize the need “to get back to a rule of law.”
“Right now, it seems like even discussing policy, you can’t even do it this time until we get our democracy back,” Davis said. “What we’re seeing is really a drift toward authoritarianism. And if people wish to deny that, I would love for them to come and explain to me how we are not drifting toward that.
“We need to have faith in our institutions. We need to have faith in the rule of law again.”
Davis founded Indivisible Johnstown as a response to the Trump presidency.
“I think there is a level of corruption in this administration right now that is beyond the pale,” Davis said.
When speaking about issues important to her, Davis, a retired school teacher, mentioned climate change, a women’s right to choose, LGBTQ, health care and gun laws.
“I do believe that health care is a right within this country, so that’s very important to me,” Davis said. “Nobody wants to trample on anybody’s Second Amendment rights. But come on, do you really have to sell AR-15s? I find that completely unnecessary. I’m sorry.
“And I do respect the fact that gun owners are entitled to have their guns.”
‘Religious conservative’
Kushner sat inside a booth at Our Sons’ Family Restaurant talking about the importance of the United States Constitution and Bill of Rights, specifically pointing out the order of the amendments – the first granting freedom of religion, speech, press, assembly and petitioning for redress of grievances and the second dealing with the right to keep and bear arms.
“I believe in the Constitution as originally written and appropriately amended as has happened numerous times throughout our history, especially the Bill of Rights,” Kushner said.
“And especially the order of the Bill of Rights. I think that’s not a mistake.”
Kushner, a retired salesman from Johnstown’s West End, is a Trump supporter an self-described “conservative.”
“But I like to qualify that,” said Kushner, who dressed in a crisp black shirt, accented with a colorful jack o-lantern Halloween tie. “For one thing, I would classify myself as a person-of-faith conservative, religious conservative if you will, meaning to me Christian. I’m also a constitutional conservative.”
He added: “I’m a smaller, less-intrusive government person. That’s one of my parameters. I don’t believe in government as a solution in general terms.
“I don’t believe the constitution of any entity – whether it’s federal level, state level – gives governments the powers that they have assumed and we’ve given them, whether by default, or through apathy or direct electoral process. Johnstown will not be saved by the federal government or the state government. It’s been proven.
“Money being thrown at these issues is like pouring good, fresh gravy over a rotted turkey.”
Kushner was once an independent.
“Thirty years ago, I was one of these people – can’t we all just get along, can’t we compromise, can’t we come to a common agreement?” he said. “I’ve come to the conclusion on many issues that’s not going to happen. And therefore there will be no ‘kumbaya’ after dark with the campfire. And I mean that. That’s not a joke.”
Specifically pointing to one of those issues, Kushner mentioned his religious-based, pro-life stance.
“There is no compromising on that,” he said. “It’s the killing of innocent life that cannot defend itself.”