On Feb. 26, Matt Justinus sat at a table inside the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown’s Blackington Hall, discussing politics. As he was interviewed, fellow students studied nearby and casually walked throughout the building.
About a week later, Deacon Jeffrey Wilson proudly showed off Fitness Weights & Aerobics Gym in Johnstown, where he volunteers, before offering some of his political thoughts for this article in The Tribune-Democrat’s ongoing Pulse of the Voters series.
Coronavirus was not brought up in either discussion.
And then the nation and world changed.
In recent days, the COVID-19 pandemic has exploded in Europe and the United States.
Thousands of people have died. Millions are sheltering in place. The global economy is in free fall.
Since then, during different points of the outbreak in the United States, Janet Lord and Noah Glattke – both Republicans – did interviews during which coronavirus came up as part of the conversation.
Lord, at the time, thought members of the Trump Administration were “doing the best that they can do, given the situation.”
“I certainly believe that America is going to be the one to find the cure and implement, as best they can, a proactive solution to the problem,” Lord said. “That’s how America works. That’s what the best thing about America is we’re the solution-finders.”
Glattke, a 20-year-old Geistown resident who studies political science at Robert Morris University, looked at the pandemic, at least for a bit, through the prism of the 2020 presidential election – pointing out that President Donald Trump played down the original concerns, even calling coronavirus the Democrats’ “new hoax” about a month ago.
“How do you win in 2020 if a lot of people die because of coronavirus when days ago you’ve got a president of the United States who said it was a hoax?” Glattke asked. “That never should have happened. It’s just one of those things where I think the administration is moving in the right path, but, also sometimes is shooting themselves in their own foot.”
Pulse of the Voters is a segment done by all newspapers in the CNHI chain, including The Tribune-Democrat. Not long ago, on Feb. 12, an email was sent to all regional editors, providing the guidelines for the upcoming installment.
Likely topics to discuss with voters included the impeachment proceedings and acquittal of the president, and the outlook as campaigning ramped up in key swing states – including Pennsylvania.
No mention of COVID-19.
‘Socialism’ examined
Justinus and Wilson – both Democrats – were asked what the word “socialism” meant to them, considering it is one of the most divisive and broadly interpreted labels in modern American politics, particularly with the presidential candidacy of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist.
“We’re kind of taught in high school that it’s not a good thing,” Justinus said. “Socialism and communism, at least in my experience, they were interchangeable in high school. It was only really until I got to college where we started to learn about them more and more.
“I think with what Bernie Sanders is preaching, if he didn’t say that he was a democratic socialist, I think a lot of people would be on board with it. I think that socialism plays more of a part in our government than we think it does with the moving of funds to help the other parts of government that need it.”
Glattke thinks a lot of Sanders’ supporters are “fed up” more than necessarily being socialists. He was also glad to see the recent success of Sanders’ opponent for the Democratic Party nomination, former Vice President Joe Biden, who became the frontrunner after winning 10 states on Super Tuesday.
“I think, truthfully, if you had one word to describe socialism under Bernie Sanders it would be ‘frustration,’” Glattke said. “I saw Super Tuesday and I said ‘good.’ Of course, I want the president to win. But also, if Joe Biden wins, I’m still going to sleep at night knowing that we’re in good hands. Not that I want Joe Biden to win, but also it’s one of those things where I think there’s trust.”
In Wilson’s opinion, how the word “socialism” is used in current times is “a little bit overblown compared to growing up as a kid in the ‘60s.”
“We knew about the Russian threat,” Wilson said. “The schools I went to had the bomb shelter in the basement and all those types of things. Back then, we understood the ideals of Stalin and others in the world.
“In America, right now, I think when you talk about things like health care for all, you’re confusing things. That’s not socialism. That’s not socialized medicine. Even if you don’t do it for all, just to talk about increasing the amount of people that can get on health care, isn’t that a great thing? I think some people are using or gaming this whole argument for their political purposes.”
Lord called socialism “a pretty word for some because they think it’s a euphoria, utopia of everything will be fair.”
“Working for the AFL-CIO for 27 years, I could tell you they tout fair labor practice, but it does not exist,” Lord said. “It’s a figment of your imagination to think everything can be fair. It can’t. There are disparities between classes. There always will be. It’s better to have freedom in the less-regulatory sense of the word, so that you can be free to go start a business or not be hampered by a lot of unnecessary regulations. I believe in some regulations. There should be those. But not when the government’s running the whole show.”
Shifting party ideals?
Lord, an Air Force veteran from Daisytown, supports traditional GOP plans, such as lower taxes and less regulation.
“I believe that people should work during their working years for all that they have,” Lord said. “I believe that the more the government gets involved in what we do, the less freedoms that we have. I see a lot of freedom being usurped these days by federal regulations. They hamper growth and business.”
Before the economic collapse related to the pandemic, Lord believed “the effects of the Trump Administration providing jobs for people that are breaking records” were clear.
In her years, she has also seen Cambria County transform from an area where Democrats dominated to Trump carrying 67% of the vote in 2016 – due, in large part, to local conservative voters connecting more with the GOP on social issues, including abortion and gun rights.
“I think party planks have morphed over the years. I see that. … I see abortion has morphed into infanticide,” Lord said. “OK, we’ll deliver the baby and then you can decide. The Virginia governor said that.”
She continued the morphing analysis, pointing to an incident during which an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Somerset – wearing heavy-soled boots – allegedly kicked a corrections officer to death.
“The fact that criminals are victims nowadays,” Lord said. “I’ve talked with guys that worked as corrections officers at SCI and everything, and the inmates are running the asylum out there. They’re afraid. A guy was kicked with Timberland boots. I don’t have Timberland boots. That’s what makes you think.”
Role of government
Like Lord, Glattke prefers government to have a limited role in citizens’ lives.
“I think the federal government should be there when it needs to be there, but also it needs to step away when it doesn’t,” Glattke said. “I think we need to try and focus on lowering taxes and making American peoples’ lives less dependent on government, but also less interference through government.”
He would like to see the federal government work to lower taxes and better address the nation’s drug epidemic.
“One of the biggest issues to me would be drugs, illegal drugs, and fighting that,” Glattke said. “The biggest issue I have with that is why do people do drugs? It’s one of the things that I think everyone asks themselves. It’s to get away, right? It’s to get away from what’s wrong with your lives right now. I think one of the biggest fixes to this is we have to improve quality of life.”
Glattke supports Trump but also wishes the president would tone down his well-known – often derogatory and confrontational – Twitter rhetoric.
“I think he means well,” Glattke said. “Sometimes I do wish he’d tweet a little less. But I think a lot of the policy I agree with, but some of the things it’s tough when he’s tweeting, then a week later he says he doesn’t mean that, but then they have proof he tweeted it.”
Rhetoric and ‘turbulence’
Four years ago, when Justinus was attending Conemaugh Valley High School, Trump’s Twitter personality appealed to him.
“I was interested in what he was saying, how he said he was going to kind of break the mold in Washington,” Justinus said. “And I believed him. Although I wasn’t old enough to vote then, I feel like I definitely would have voted for him. But then, as his administration has taken over, when I was a senior – and freshman and now a sophomore in college – I’ve really come to dislike a lot of things that he’s done.
“I think government needs to help people, especially the people that need it the most, and I think that his administration isn’t so much doing that. He’s really looking out for himself more than the people that need it.”
He added: “I guess, as a high schooler, I was kind of entertained by his debates and his Twitter account and the way that he said he was going to bring change.”
Justinus now supports Biden, a Pennsylvania native.
“I think – at the point we’re at in our country – I think he’s best served to be able to work across the aisle with the Republicans and bring our country back from the turbulence that’s been going on the past couple years,” Justinus said.
“I definitely think he appeals to the working-class and the blue-collar workers a lot better than Hillary Clinton did in 2016.”
‘Free will’ and impact
Wilson, a deacon at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, sees politics and the world from a “biblical” perspective.
“What I believe – even in politics – is that God gives us free will when it comes to our vote and our selections and who we choose,” Wilson said. “But we also have to keep in mind how that free will affects all of America. And I go back to the Beatitudes in Matthew – that blessed are the poor, blessed are the meek, blessed are those that seek out the Lord. So when people start talking about how they’re going to affect politics in the Greater Johnstown area, or even nationwide, or worldwide, are they taking care of all the people? Are they doing things that are going to bring solutions to all the people?”
He added: “Love and mercy always – I think – trumps everything.”
Wilson has been a “NAACP Perspectives” host, Johnstown Police Advisory Board member, Smooth Sound Band drummer and prominent member of Johnstown’s African-American community. Wilson said when candidates meet with the black community, they need to “speak about everything that you speak to the rest of the American electorate about.”
He said: “I think that it all starts first with honesty in the sense that Johnstown has been through many ups and downs and you want to just hear the honest truth about how things are going. The economy is probably the most essential thing. We want to be able to hear new and bright ideas about how industry can be stimulated to come into the Johnstown area, small business development in Johnstown and accessibility for all types of people to be able to become entrepreneurs or get into the market place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.