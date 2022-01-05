EBENSBURG, Pa. – A man from Puerto Rico entered a guilty plea on Tuesday in Cambria County court on charges related to two car thefts and crashes.
Cristian Joel Rodriguez-Pacheco, 28, of Salinas, Puerto Rico, entered a guilty plea before Judge Patrick T. Kiniry to two counts of receiving stolen property and two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude officers.
Police said at the time that he crashed a stolen vehicle near Nanty Glo in December 2020 after leading police on a high-speed chase, then stole a second vehicle and was finally caught after that vehicle crashed near Portage.
Cambria Township police reportedly had attempted to stop a red Mazda CX3 on Admiral Peary Highway just after midnight, but the vehicle sped away at 100 mph on U.S. Route 22.
Jackson Township police then joined the chase, and the Mazda crashed into a guide rail at the Nanty Glo exit. A criminal complaint said that the driver got out and ran into a wooded area, where police were unable to find him.
According to the complaint, a registration check showed the vehicle had been stolen in a carjacking in Wilkinsburg.
Later that day, police were called to a disturbance at the Big Stone Inn, near the Nanty Glo exit of U.S. 22, after Rodriguez-Pacheco allegedly entered the business “bloody” and said he needed an ambulance.
The woman who called 911 said that Rodriguez-Pacheco grabbed her keys and drove off with a silver Hyundai, the complaint said.
According to the criminal complaint, police chased the Hyundai east on U.S. 22, then onto U.S. Route 219, where it traveled south in the northbound lane. The chase continued into Croyle Township, where the vehicle traveled off the Portage exit ramp, crossed a grass median and crashed into a ditch, where he was taken into custody, police said.
