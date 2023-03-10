Kayla Puchko-Stephenson, of Puchko Financial Associates Inc., has been recognized as a qualifying member of the Million Dollar Round Table, a network of leading insurance and investment financial services professionals/advisers who serve their clients by exemplary performance and the highest standards of ethics, knowledge, service and productivity.
Stephenson is a certified master mentor with the COW (Circle of Wealth) system, which helps clients to increase their accumulated money without taking additional risk.
Her licenses include life, accident, health, annuities, securities, and property and casualty. She is FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) registered through Park Avenue Securities and has earned the RICP (Retirement Income Certified Professional) designation.
Stephenson is involved in growing and supporting the Johnstown community. She resides in Brownstown Borough with her husband, Andy, and their two daughters.
