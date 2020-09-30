The Public Utility Commission wants area residents to prepare themselves – and their mobile devices – for 10-digit dialing next year.
With the permanent requirement looming in 2021, residents and businesses in the current 814 area code are being asked to start including those numbers when they make all calls – including local ones, officials said in a release to media.
A “voluntary” transitional period begins Oct. 3 and will continue until April 3 – a point all local calls must include the 814 code, officials said.
“Now is the time to be certain that all your phones and other devices are ready for 10-digit dialing – and to check that family members, friends and neighbors are also ready,” PUC spokesman Nils Hagen-Frederiksen wrote.
PUC officials said there’s good reason for the move.
The 814 area code covers all or parts of 26 counties spanning from Bedford County to Erie.
And in an age when households often have numerous phone lines, the hundreds of thousands of seven-digit telephone number options within that area code are drying up.
The switch to 10-digit dialing serves as a step toward adding a new “overlay” area code.
Once 814 numbers run out, new phone lines will be assigned a 582 area code throughout the region, PUC officials said.
That won’t change current 814 phone lines, the commission said.
Both area codes will serve side by side, enabling people to make and receive calls with phone numbers that carry the original 814 code.
The PUC’s message: Check any devices that store telephone numbers and update them, if necessary, by adding the 814 code to any stored contacts that only have a local seven digit number.
Additionally, check devices that are programmed to automatically make phone calls – such as medical alert systems, alarms and other automated systems – to be sure they are set up for 10-digit dialing.
That includes tablets and fax machines, among others, as well as alarm systems and voicemail services.
“Any other device that can save, store and automatically dial phone numbers (should be checked),” the commission wrote.
