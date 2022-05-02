Several local women in business have been honored for their dedication to the community by the Pennsylvania Business Central publication.
Karen Struble Myers, United Way of the Laurel Highlands president and CEO, and 1889 Foundation President Sue Mann, who also serves on the UWLH board, were named to the Women in Business “Top 100 Female Nonprofit Leaders” list.
Myers and Mann are joined by Leah Spangler, The Learning Lamp & Ignite Education Solutions CEO; Beginnings Inc. Executive Director Paula Eppley-Newman; and The Challenge Program Inc. President Barbara Grandinetti.
Other local nonprofit leaders who made the list include Jennifer Knepper, vice president of operations of Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania and Salvation Army Somerset Service Center Director Gale Purbaugh.
The women given this designation were recognized for their talent, leadership and how they fill a “unique role in their community,” according to PBC.
Nominations for the honor were collected from business leaders, readers and editorial staff.
A full list of the nonprofit leaders and their stories can be found at www.pabusinesscentral.com.
