State police in Somerset are warning the public about a fraud scheme being used to fool residents into sending money to people who are hooking them on the promise of sending millions of dollars and other prizes, investigators said.
Two people in Somerset County – a 42-year-old Confluence man and a 61-year-old Stoystown woman – sent “thousands” of dollars to an unknown male claiming to be part of Publishers Clearing House over a span of nine days.
The calls appear to be part of a large-scale fraud ring, state police said.
