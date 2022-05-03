JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Several members of the public and staff took turns speaking at Tuesday’s Greater Johnstown School Board meeting to address safety, fighting and other matters within the district.
“The amount of violence and violent acts against students, staff and security is outrageous,” parent Jennifer Miller said.
She told the group she shouldn’t have to worry about her child’s safety and asked more be done to keep the schools safe.
At least seven other parents and staff shared similar requests with the board, begging them to do something to help the students, including community activist John DeBartola, who implored the board to hold a town hall meeting to address these problems.
Many asked for more strict consequences for those who break the code of conduct and that the governing document be strengthened to dissuade others from offending.
District leaders have dealt with many physical altercations throughout this school year and videos of the fights spreading quickly on social media. That’s led to the hiring of additional security guards and purchase of metal detectors.
One recent act of violence involved three female students attacking a peer.
That incident landed two of the aggressors, Sitara Andrea Graham and Rashya Heather Headen, both 18, in jail and charged with felony counts of aggregated assault among other charges.
The victim’s mother was in attendance Tuesday, but did not speak.
“We need to come together as parents, as a school district and as a community to take our schools back to where they once were,” parent and Greater Johnstown guidance counselor Melana Simms said. “We need to raise the bar ... stick to the code of conduct and need to let the kids that want to learn, become better people, and better students, have that opportunity.”
These comments led board member Missy Spaugy to motion for the requested town hall, which was passed unanimously.
After the meeting, she said she was moved by the comments, and agreed with the speakers, one of whom mentioned the well-known quote of it taking a village to raise a child.
That not only stuck out to Spaugy, but was the deciding factor of her vote.
“The solutions are here between us,” she said.
The village has to be brought together to make it happen, Spaugy added.
She said the board has been working diligently to put the pieces of the district back together, such as exploring options for the behavioral program and creating a tiered system for handling student conduct matters, but recognized that these matters take time.
James McMillen supported her motion because he said he was swayed by those who spoke.
“I’d like to get more people involved,” McMillen said.
Eugene Pentz, board president, said the board is committed to scheduling the town hall, and Spaugy said she wants to see it done before July.
Pentz addressed the public comments during his report.
“I’m glad we had parents come here,” Pentz said. “Everything everyone said, I think everyone on the board already has the same thoughts that you have.”
The school leader supported the town hall, asking that many parents show up, and noted that a recent meeting with district fathers was held for those interested in being positive role models at Greater Johnstown.
Pentz also agreed with the need for an updated code of conduct.
He promised that would be done but asked for patience as the board works.
“We are doing something,” Pentz assured the group. “It’s going to take time.”
Board member Thomas Dadey shared the same message and called on more people to show up at the monthly meetings to further hash out the issues within the district.
He said he’s tired of rumors spreading on social media and wants to speak to those individuals in person.
