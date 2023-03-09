Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..
Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: March 9, 2023 @ 11:32 pm
A public rosary to pray for marriage and America will be held at noon March 18 in Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
Johnstown Magazine is a positive and forward-thinking monthly publication for the people of our region.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.