A public rosary in honor of the Immaculate Heart of Mary and to pray for the healing of the country will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Clement Roman Catholic Church, 114 Lindberg Ave., Upper Yoder Township.
Public rosary to be held at St. Clement Church
