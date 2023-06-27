JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A public rosary in honor of the Immaculate Heart of Mary and to pray for the healing of the country will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 13 at St. Clement Roman Catholic Church, 114 Lindberg Ave., Upper Yoder Township.
Public rosary to be held at St. Clement Church
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Body recovered at Price Field in Westmont
- Altoona restaurants big winners in this year's Wheels and Wings event
- Westwood sports bar opening in former Westmont Gardens site
- Price Field death ruled a suicide
- Thunder in the Valley | 'Great for the town': Warrant, Buckcherry rock Johnstown motorcycle rally
- PHOTO GALLERY | Thunder in the Valley | Parade draws motorcycles, crowd as Johnstown 'feels alive'
- In the Spotlight | 'Opportunity of a lifetime': Westmont Hilltop graduate wins trip to New York Fashion Week
- Coroner: Evidence secured from Cambria Township crash, investigators clear scene
- Police: Shots fired in Johnstown's Moxham neighborhood
- Front Lines | St. Michael volunteer firefighter keeps hometown connection
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.