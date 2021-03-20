Approximately three dozen people congregated at Central Park in downtown Johnstown for a public rosary organized by St. Clement Church in honor of St. Joseph, who according to Christian scripture is the husband of the Virgin Mary and legal father of Jesus Christ.
“Where two or three are gathered, there he is in our midst,” parishioner Chris Mraz said. “To see this many come out is wonderful to pray in honor of St. Joseph and to pray for our country.”
On Dec. 8, Pope Francis declared a Year of St. Joseph to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the declaration of St. Joseph as Patron of the Universal Church by Pope Pius IX. With St. Joseph Day – and the Feast of St. Joseph – occurring on March 19, the timing to recite the rosary in his honor worked out well for Saturday. The weather, on the first day of spring, also played its part for a pleasant proceeding at the park.
“We have a number of events going on in our country and we need to pray for it,” Mraz said. “There’s the division between the races that was healed that has been fired up. … Our country needs to continue on the path that God put us on to be an independent nation.”
Another rosary will be held on April 17 at Central Park to pray for first responders and health-care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic while also continuing prayers for the nation.
“I’m so grateful to Father (William) Rosenbaum, our pastor, and to the City of Johnstown for allowing us to do this,” Mraz said.
