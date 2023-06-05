JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Public rosaries, in honor of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus and to pray for the healing of the nation, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Clement Roman Catholic Church, 114 Lindberg Ave. in Johnstown, and at noon Saturday in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
