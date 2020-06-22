Johnstown residents will receive their final opportunity to provide input and ask questions concerning the proposed sale of the city’s sewer collection system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority during a public hearing on Tuesday.
The discussion is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. inside the Greater Johnstown High School Auditorium, 222 Central Ave., where social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
City Council then plans to vote on whether to approve the sale during a special meeting immediately afterward.
Information about the proposal is available at the city’s website, cityofjohnstownpa.net.
“City Council and myself encourage all of our homeowners and citizens to attend the gathering on Tuesday,” Mayor Frank Janakovic said. “I would suggest that they all go to the city of Johnstown website to review what we have already posted and the questions that have already been answered.
“That would help them prepare to come to the meeting and be able to ask any additional questions that haven’t already been answered. The biggest question is for them to look at how is this going to benefit the city, the homeowners and basically our citizens in general.”
Residents have been able to submit questions for weeks. A first public hearing was held remotely earlier this month.
“The majority of the questions were all questions that I fully expected to see,” City Councilman Michael Capriotti said. “Most of them, I think, were answered pretty clearly. A lot of the questions were because some of the stuff was not stuff you can easily find out the answers to without having somebody that can dig into that and has a history of working in those environments.”
By purchasing the system for $87 million ($24 million payment, $63 million debt assumption), the water authority would take over ownership of the lines, billing and responsibility for coming into compliance with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection consent order to reduce flows.
Under current rules, money the city receives in customer fees must be used for operation and maintenance of the sewer system. Selling the lines would bring funds to the municipality that could be used for general expenses, primarily paying for the pension obligation.
Council previously unanimously approved the sale ordinance on first read.
“We’ve worked together very hard to try and make this the best deal possible for the city, more so than in the past with negotiations and whatnot,” City Councilwoman Marie Mock said.
“I think we’ve worked really, really hard to ensure that this is the right move and it will benefit the city in the long run, the residents.”
