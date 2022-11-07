A public meeting will be held next week to provide the public with plans for the bridge replacement on Maple Avenue over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Northern Cambria Borough.
PennDOT will hold the meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Northern Cambria Borough building.
The project will include the replacement of the existing bridge, minor approach roadway work and guiderail upgrades. Construction is anticipated during summer 2024.
Traffic will be maintained during construction utilizing a 1.4-mile detour from Hickory Street to Lincoln Street to Barr Avenue to U.S. Route 219.
The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project.
Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome.
Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.
Anyone requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting, may contact the project manager, Nathan D. Hoover, by phone at 814-317-3079 or by email at nhoover@pa.gov.
