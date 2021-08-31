JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The public’s feedback is being sought on plans to connect the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail from Johnstown’s Hornerstown section through downtown Johnstown and to the planned Inclined Plane Riverside Park.
A public input session will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the gazebo in Central Park in downtown Johnstown. The presentation will include a display of proposed routes, signs, and trailhead locations, with a detailed design of the proposed trailhead at Somerset Street Park.
Cliff Kitner, Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority executive director, explained that the project is designed to help make travel from the trail to downtown more seamless.
“If you want to get to the hotel or if you want to get to the restaurants, it just makes it more safe and more seamless,” he said.
Kitner added that public input will allow those planning the project to see other routes that are used or signage that may be more helpful.
“I’ll go out and go for a run and use the sections that we’re thinking to see how it works, but a community member comes along and goes, ‘Oh, I like it this way,’ or, ‘I use this route all the time.’ It lets them share their experiences, and that’s the benefit of the public meeting,” he said.
The project is being funded with a $243,750 grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program and a $30,000 grant from Southern Alleghenies Planning & Development Commission. The City of Johnstown and the authority have pledged the remaining matching funding required for the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.