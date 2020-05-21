Two public hearings have been scheduled relating to the proposed sale of the city of Johnstown's sewer system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority.
The first is set to take place at 5 p.m. June 3. People will not be allowed to attend in person due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. However, interested parties will be able to watch remotely and offer comments and questions.
A second meeting will occur at 5 p.m. June 23 before a 6 p.m. special meeting when Johnstown City Council is expected to vote on the proposed sale. Council is exploring options that would allow people to be present at the second meeting.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
