EBENSBURG – Residents of Cambria County are being asked to participate, review and challenge, if necessary, the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband map information by Friday.
The FCC National Broadband Map has information pertaining to where broadband services are located across the country. The site provides information on broadband providers, connectivity speeds and technologies available for delivery. Through the site, residents may also challenge or dispute information that may be inaccurate or out-of-date.
Residents can visit https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home to view the map and challenge any information, including missing locations or those that are misidentified.
