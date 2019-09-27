A police call to a Connor Towers apartment for a psychiatric emergency ended with a one man jailed for punching a Johnstown police officer in the face, authorities said.
City police charged Samuel L. Custer, 30, of Vine Street Towers, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, city police and a county crisis worker arrived at the apartment at 8:19 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a suicidal person with a knife. When police arrived, they needed to force their way into the apartment because the woman inside kept closing the door.
Police said they were attempted to place handcuffs on the woman and take her to the hospital when Custer appeared from a bedroom shouting, “This is an illegal arrest,” the complaint said.
The woman allegedly threatened police, and Custer alleged punched one officer in the the face multiple times.
Custer was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings,
