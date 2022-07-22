JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, was given a Champion of Public Education award by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association on Friday.
“It’s an honor to be recognized,” the legislator said in a statement. “As a father of three daughters in the public school system, I understand the importance and foundation education has on future generations. Thank you, PSBA, for your continued partnership and advocacy for public education.”
This award recognizes lawmakers for their outstanding support of traditional public schools during two-year legislative sessions.
That support is measured by the elected officials voting record, attendance, involvement in local districts, bills produced and efforts to work with the association.
“The purpose of public education is to provide opportunities for all students and develop the next generation of engaged citizens,” PSBA CEO Nathan Mains said in a release. “We commend Senator Langerholc for his dedication to creating a strong public education system where these ideals can be achieved.”
Prior to his role as chairman of the state Senate Transportation Committee, Langerholc served as the chairman of the state Senate Education Committee.
“PSBA thanks Sen. Langerholc for his continued efforts to promote excellent public education in Pennsylvania,” an agency release said.
