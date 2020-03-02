Although there have been no cases of coronavirus identified in the region, local hospitals are continuing to update protocols to address the growing threat.
A statement provided by Conemaugh Health System on Friday said, “We are working closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure our hospital is prepared with the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond should anyone in our community contract or be exposed to COVID-19.”
Also Friday, the World Health Organization updated the risk to “very high at a global level” that the coronavirus-related illness, COVID-19, will spread.
The same day, the first coronavirus fatality in the United States was confirmed – in Washington state. A second death was announced late Sunday.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, cited continued increases in cases and affected countries.
Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said it is inevitable that coronavirus will spread in the United States.
“It’s not a question of if but rather a question of when – and how many people in this country will have severe illness,” Messonnier told reporters during a teleconference on Tuesday.
‘Manage outbreaks’
Local hospital leaders say they are preparing, based on the latest information and guidance from state and federal agencies.
Leaders stress that the CDC guidelines for the coronavirus are part of the year-round protocol to protect patients and staff at Conemaugh hospitals. They include:
• Screening patients in the emergency department, inpatient units and physician offices – based on recent travel history.
• Posting prevention posters and screening alerts prominently throughout all facilities.
• Making personal protective equipment available, including face masks and eye protection.
• Making hand hygiene products easily accessible throughout facilities.
• Updating hospital personnel regularly and participating in preparedness exercises.
“We want to assure our community that our providers and clinical teams are well-trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the coronavirus,” the health system said.
‘Procedures, protocols’
Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, outlined the hospital’s response to the threat in a statement.
“The risk is being closely monitored daily by our staff, and risk assessment will be updated as necessary,” Csikos said. “Our plan is to effectively care for our patients and properly protect our healthcare workers if and when an outbreak occurs.”
Windber has adequate supplies and personal protective equipment in its emergency preparedness room, along with test kits.
“We are educating our staff on proper procedures, protocols, and donning and removing (the protective equipment). We will also follow state Department of Health recommendations,” Csikos said.
UPMC Somerset spokeswoman Sarah Deist provided a statement outlining the UPMC Health System’s preparations for any spread of coronavirus.
“Our communities can be reassured that UPMC facilities and staff are well-equipped to properly care for patients with contagious diseases without exposing other patients, staff or visitors,” the UPMC statement said.
“As with all emerging infectious diseases that cause global health concerns, UPMC is staying informed of developments with COVID-19 and taking proper precautions to enable us to quickly and safely triage anyone with the disease, should they arrive at any of our facilities.”
‘Standard ... precautions’
UPMC said efforts include:
• Briefings with local, state and federal public health authorities
• Travel screening alerts at clinical facilities.
• Instructions for proper infection prevention procedures.
• Drills with public health and emergency officials on proper protocol for transporting, quarantining and caring for patients with concerning infections.
Hospital leaders encouraged residents to remain vigilant, following the same precautions that can prevent the spread of more common illnesses, such as colds and influenza.
“To help prevent the spread of this and other viruses in the community, remember to wash your hands frequently, cover your cough and disinfect surfaces regularly,” the Conemaugh statement said.
“The CDC is recommending standard infection precautions” Csikos said, “including good hand hygiene, covering the mouth when coughing and sneezing, and avoiding crowds when sick.”
