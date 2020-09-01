The City of Johnstown officially announced on Tuesday that two wooden bat college-age baseball leagues will be on the Sargent’s Stadium at the Point lineup card in 2021.
A Prospect League team operated by a group known as Johnstown Family Entertainment was introduced at the stadium on Tuesday. The new team will play 30 dates at the Point in June and July as part of a deal that will pay the city $15,000 a year for five years.
The Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League, which annually produces the local representatives in the All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament, will also play games at Sargent’s Stadium but will use Roxbury Park or alternate sites when the yet-unnamed Prospect League team is at home.
Johnstown will join Alton, Illinois, as new teams in the now 14-franchise Prospect League, which extends from Missouri in the West to Johnstown in the East. Other teams are in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and West Virginia.
“We have players from LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Auburn, Kansas, Illinois, Indiana State, Arkansas State – from all over the country,” Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien said.
“We’ve had many players drafted the last couple years. (Monday) night the (Pittsburgh) Pirates had a kid pitch, J.T. Brubaker, who pitched in Lafayette (Indiana) three years ago. A kid got called up to the Nationals (Monday) who was in our league last year. We have between 20 and 30 players in the big leagues now. We’ve had over 200 drafted or sign professional contracts in the last 15 years.”
'Family entertainment'
Bill Davidson is part of the new team’s ownership group and president of Johnstown Family Entertainment, which is part of National Sports Services.
“2021 will mark my 40th year in minor league baseball,” Davidson said, while standing near home plate at the Point. “Johnstown Family Entertainment is the name of our company. What this is about is family entertainment.
“Yes, we’re going to be playing baseball, but it’s really about the entertainment that we can bring to the community,” he said. “It’s as much about what we do in between innings on the field. It’s as much about community outreach. It’s as much about contests as it is the final score of the game. We’re going to try to appeal to wide range of people throughout the region.”
Players will reside with host families in the area, similar to the billet family system used by the Johnstown Tomahawks in the North American Hockey League.
Davidson said he intends to work with the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League (JCBL) and AAABA Tournament organizers. He said no player under contract to a JCBL team will be permitted to play in the Prospect League.
“We’re not going to compete with that league in any way, shape or form for players,” Davidson said. “That’s not going to be an issue for us.
“As far as the AAABA Tournament, our season will be over by the time they start, so there is no conflict there,” Davidson said.
'Working side by side'
JCBL Commissioner Don Stanton and George Arcurio III, president of the Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association that sponsors the AAABA Tournament, each had earlier expressed concerns about how their organizations would be impacted by another team using the stadium and seeking sponsorship dollars in the same small market.
If the local league is weakened, it could have a negative effect on the long-term survival of the tournament, which celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2019 and annually generates significant spinoff revenue throughout the region during the August event that is considered one of Johnstown's most cherished traditions.
“The Prospect League will also be complemented by our collegiate league and they will be working side by side,” City of Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic said on Tuesday. “We want to make sure we’re quite clear that both of those are being supported by the city. We want to be sure our local talent also coincides and works at the Point Stadium.”
Davidson said the leagues each have plenty to offer baseball fans.
“As far as the Johnstown college league, I believe by a Prospect League team coming to town with high-level caliber of talent, Division I and Division II players, hopefully we will complement what they already have and have done successfully for a number of years,” said Davidson, who personally spoke to Stanton last week. “The primary difference is our focus is on entertainment for the family as well as baseball.
“It’s my understanding that their focus is principally on the baseball product. There is nothing wrong with that. It’s just ours is a different business model.
“If any player is under contract to the Johnstown college league, they won’t be able to play on the Johnstown Prospect League team,” Davidson added. “We’ve made that known to the commissioner of the JCBL. That’s a rule we have and there is no intent at all on our part to take any players from that league. We’ll be bringing in our own players and simply add to the talent in Johnstown.”
'Televised nationwide'
Bastien said the Prospect League has its own television network, which will be advantageous to players and the region. The Prospect League Television (PLTV) packages have been used by college coaches to monitor their players.
“Every one of our games is televised,” Bastien said. “The games can be watched nationwide.
“Johnstown, Pa., will be spread all across the country every night for 60 days,” Bastien said. “Is that going to cause Proctor & Gamble to move a new company here? Maybe not. The first things companies do when they look at an area is, ‘What is there for our employees to do?’ That is extremely beneficial having something televised nationwide.”
Davidson said a “name-the-team” contest will begin immediately online at johnstownpabaseball.com.
The team eventually will have an office in Johnstown, Davidson said, and the general manager should be named within the next month, followed by the field manager.
“Almost all of our money is spent in the local market – buying hot dogs, buying signage, feeding the players,” Davidson said.
Bastien believes Johnstown will be a good fit for the league, which did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Love this market. Love this area. Love this facility. Love this stadium,” Bastien said. “In my 42 years of professional baseball, I never have been treated with the hospitality, the cooperation or just the friendliness that I have had here in Johnstown.”
The commissioner said there might be future league expansion.
“Johnstown is in the far East portion,” Bastien said. “We now go from Western St. Louis all the way to Johnstown, Pennsylvania. We are now 14 teams. Hopefully we’ll be at 16 and possibly 18 for 2021.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.