JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – All residents of the Johnstown Housing Authority’s Prospect Homes housing complex were given notice on Thursday that they need to vacate their units within the next 30 days.
The JHA said that the notices were sent "due to preliminary reports received during an ongoing structural inspection," but did not provide specific details about what issues exist at the homes, built in 1943.
Tenants currently occupy 101 of the 110 available public housing units at the complex, which includes 19 buildings in the city's Prospect section.
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and City of Johnstown officials have been informed of the situation.
“Our Prospect residents are being notified today that they are being asked to relocate within 30 days, due to preliminary reports received during an ongoing structural inspection,” JHA Executive Director Michael Alberts said in an emailed statement. “We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution. We will be meeting with our residents one-on-one and helping them in any way we can to be relocated to comparable housing.”
Claressa Pridgen was one of the Prospect Homes residents who received notifications in the mail.
“It’s not a good letter to come home to,” Pridgen said. “It was very disturbing. I was having a good day. Now, not so much. After I go to sleep tonight, then I’ll have 29 days – and then after tomorrow, I have 28 days, and soon it will be up to the 30th day.”
Pridgen’s relocation meeting with JHA officials is scheduled for Monday.
“Thirty days is not enough time to do anything,” Pridgen said. “Now I’ll have to take time off work. I have to schedule a move. I have to get stuff to pack up my stuff and move. I have a whole three-bedroom house. Where am I supposed to take my two children – that are asthmatic on top of that – in Johnstown in the next 30 days?”
The letter Pridgen received stated that the housing authority “will cover all moving costs and related fees associated with your relocation.” It specified that it was not an eviction notice and stated that the JHA would contact her about the possibility that she could return to her home "after the inspection is completed and all reports are reviewed."
“Our plans are still developing while researching relocation options and coordinating with local social service agencies,” Alberts said. “Since Prospect residents are just finding out today and we haven't had the opportunity to answer their questions yet, we really don't have anything else to share at this time.”
Counting Prospect Homes, the Johnstown Housing Authority operates approximately 1,500 units. Residents of other JHA properties did not receive relocation notifications.
