JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A woman who did not want to be identified by name walked out of a meeting on Wednesday about the recent order for residents to vacate the Johnstown Housing Authority’s Prospect Homes.
She raised her arms in the air and said she felt as “clueless” about what was happening after attending the discussion as she did before it started.
Other people gathered together in a parking lot outside the housing project’s community building and informally shared information and opinions. A few spoke on the record.
The general consensus was that the JHA left unanswered some important questions about why residents were given 30-day notices to leave the 110 townhouse units at the complex, which will displace approximately 220 people.
People interviewed after the meeting – which was open to residents, but not the general public, including the media – said that no information was provided as to what led to the closures, other than JHA officials reiterating that structural issues existed at the complex.
The people who talked said that no definitive answers were given as to whether the moves would be temporary or permanent.
“They’re just beating around the bush,” said Jeffrey Matula Jr., an 18-year resident of the housing project in Johnstown’s Prospect neighborhood. “They won’t be straight-up honest with us. ... We need to get to the bottom of this because there’s something in there that they’re not trying to tell us.”
In an email interview after the meeting, JHA Executive Director Michael Alberts wrote, “We scheduled this meeting with hope that we would have more information about Prospect's future by now, but a lot is still unknown. We fully understand that families and support systems are being displaced and causing a lot of personal disruption, so there was obviously a lot of emotion in the room. It is not as simple as moving bodies from one structure to another.
“These are people who matter and every family is different with unique needs.”
'What kind of structural damage?'
Tiffany Friend, a Prospect Homes resident with a special needs child, wanted more details about the condition of the units and confirmation that JHA will follow through on its plans to relocate every resident and to pay their moving costs.
“When they say structural damage, what kind of structural damage?” she asked. “Are they sinking? Are the buildings falling? Are we sinking? What they gave us is not specifically, exactly what’s happening.
“Not only that, they’re telling us stuff, but we don’t have no legal documents, so all it is right now is just basically hearsay. I need a legal form. They told me I legally had to leave in 30 days. I want a legal form stating that everything that they’re telling us they’re going to do, they’re going to do, because there’s a lot to take in for a little bit of time.”
The housing project is home to almost 50 children who attend Greater Johnstown School District schools, adults with special needs and seniors who must now relocate.
Officials are trying to get the residents into other public housing units or provide them with Section 8 rental vouchers, but they still might not be able to accommodate all the displaced people in those properties.
“There aren’t any real good answers as far as new places for everyone to go to,” said Matt Smith, who is not a Prospect Homes resident, but was able to attend the meeting to support his brother who lives there. “Everyone that lives here feels safe living here, and they’re being forced to go to other housing where it’s not as safe as far as just the people in general. But the housing authority wants them out of here because the buildings are not physically safe, although they will not go into detail as to why.
“They just need them out of here pretty urgently, from what it sounds, because they’re not physically safe to live in.”
Bill Stickel, whose wife has accessibility needs, said: “I don’t get why we all have to move out.”
“We just have been trying to fight this battle,” Stickel said. “Our apartment has never been inspected. When they had the letters coming out saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to inspect all these houses,’ our door was wide open for them to come inspect. As usual, they always just walked by our house.”
'The ceiling fell on me'
Earlier this year, part of a ceiling fell in Subeam Muhammad’s Prospect Homes apartment.
JHA Chairman Charles Arnone later confirmed that incident led to the identification of the issues that eventually resulted in the vacate notices being issued on March 9.
Muhammad had already moved out of Prospect Homes before others were told they needed to leave.
“It makes me sad because I’ve lived here for 20 years,” Muhammad said. “I’m the first one that had to move because the ceiling fell on me. These guys, housing is trying to get them out before the same thing happens to any other resident.”
She returned for a visit on Wednesday to support the community.
“It’s sad to come in and see my friends and hear the hardships that they’re going through as far as having to move at a drop of a dime,” Muhammad said. “I pray for everyone’s safety.”
The situation “hurts my heart,” she said.
Matula also expressed sadness – and anger – about the housing project being broken up.
“I take pride in this community,” Matula said. “Everybody knows everybody. Our kids know everybody. This is just craziness how they just want us to pick up and relocate, and then they think it’s OK. The areas that they’re putting these people is wrong. We’re coming from a small community and you’re going to put them in riff-raff communities.”
'There are plenty of questions'
Several people who are not Prospect Homes residents – including Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Prospect; state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township; and Joseph Taranto, a Republican candidate for Cambria County commissioner – attempted to attend the meeting, but they were told it was only for residents.
“You would think that it would be open to the public,” said Wilson, "or at some point there would be some discussion that would be open to the public. … What happens I feel is the less you communicate with the public, the more people kind of come up with their own conclusions and ideas which may not be based in fact, so it would be great to hear the facts.”
Johnstown NAACP Chapter President Alan Cashaw, who does not live at Prospect Homes, simply walked in, did not identify himself and attended the meeting.
When asked if he thought residents were getting the answers they needed and wanted, Cashaw replied, “No, they’re not. There are not a lot of answers being given, but there are plenty of questions.
"They may be following the codes and regulations for displacing people or relocating them, but the code starts the accommodations for that, but it doesn’t really get into the details and weeds of what do you do for people. That’s what these folks are asking. They’re trying to understand what tomorrow looks like.”
Daniel Vitek, a staff attorney from the Community Justice Project, also sat in on the meeting as a legal representative gathering information. He declined to comment.
Alberts explained the reason for not opening the event to the general public, saying: “We scheduled the meeting with our residents to give them our full attention and for them to have an opportunity to hear the latest information as a group at the same time, while addressing any current concerns. Our staff has been very busy trying to respond to all of the families in Prospect about their individual needs. This was never intended to be a public meeting.”
The housing authority’s next regularly scheduled public meeting is on Wednesday.
Alberts did not want to be interviewed right after the meeting, but he did respond to emailed questions.
He said the residents’ main concerns were “finding housing if they have not been assigned a new unit within our communities to transfer to”; “verifying that we will assist them with moving costs, which we will, even if it is more than once if their first relocation is temporary”; and “unknowns about the future of Prospect” because “there is a true sense of community in Prospect and they do not want to change their current way of life.”
At the time the notices were delivered, 101 of the units at Prospect Homes were occupied.
“Over 60 of the 101 families are already either fully moved or are penciled in to have new housing, whether through a transfer with us, lease-up with a Section 8 voucher, or other moves independently made by the family,” Alberts said.
It is “too early to determine an estimated cost” for moving all residents, according to Alberts, who said that “each relocation can require different financial support.”
He said that the JHA made the decision to vacate the properties, not the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which operates the nationwide housing program.
“Conversations are still ongoing with HUD and other agencies like the PA Department of Human Services,” Alberts wrote. “We will continue to do everything we can to assist residents in their relocation.”
Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff did not respond to an interview request.
