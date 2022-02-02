JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A gathering meant to bring the Johnstown community closer to God will be held at a church in the city’s Prospect section.
“Revival on the Mountain” will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Jefferson Memorial Church, 325 William Penn Ave., Johnstown.
Robin High, project coordinator, said “Revival on the Mountain” is a representation of Johnstown.
“Most of Johnstown is on a mountain, and God can take us that high up,” she said.
High said the church is holding the revival because the new year brings new beginnings and openings, and it’s a time to change our lives.
“We can turn our lives over to the Lord to get a clearer path of what God is doing with us,” she said. “He’s giving us a chance to convert over and walk away from any trials and tribulations that we might be facing. He also is anointing his pastors and bishops with the word to serve his people so that we can know better.”
High said that no matter what you might be facing in life, God is there.
“He is a helper, and he is in control, and he keeps us out of harm’s ways,” she said. “We all go through trials and tribulations, but we’re still here.”
The revival will be hosted by Bishop Joseph McGauley III and Sister Tina McGauley, of Jefferson Memorial Church, who will offer a few words.
The guest speaker will be Tom McGough, who serves as the general manager of the Pittsburgh Faith & Family Channel, a sub-channel of the Cornerstone Network.
“(McGough) is coming out to share in the word of God,” High said. “We invited him to join us because he is a powerful man of God and will stand strong to reach the people.”
High also will give remarks.
“We’re hoping this will touch a lot of hearts and it will convert people to open their eyes and see that God is available to all of us and he is someone who can protect and love us and show us the way,” she said.
Special music will be a part of the service.
The revival is free and open to the public.
