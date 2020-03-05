Several blighted, long-vacant duplexes along a major thoroughfare in Johnstown’s Prospect section will be torn down in 2020 and replaced by a fruit orchard, project leaders said on Thursday.
The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies has awarded $657,000 to fund the razing of more than 50 blighted buildings in the Prospect, Kernville and Hornerstown sections of Johnstown. Headlining the list of targeted structures are the so-called “box houses” on William Penn Avenue that, for years, have been eyesores and sources of frustration for the residents of Prospect.
Mike Kane, president of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, made the funding announcement at a press conference held on Thursday morning in the driveway of the boarded-up duplex at 383-385 William Penn Ave. He said the demolition of the “box houses” is “emblematic” of the foundation’s efforts to fund blight-removal projects.
“$657,000 is a lot of money,” Kane said, “and it’s going to do a lot of good.”
After the houses are torn down, a fruit orchard will be planted on the two acres of vacated land, Kane said. The Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, the Cambria County Conservation District and Penn State Extension will develop the orchard and work to engage Prospect residents in stewardship of the orchard.
Kane said that the orchard will be a “positive space” that can provide food for community residents, enhance habitats for wildlife and improve the looks of the neighborhood. He contrasted that with the “negative space” that could develop if the land is left to become an unattended, undeveloped dumping ground after the houses are demolished.
“The idea of an urban orchard is not new,” he said. “We’re not the first place to do this. In fact, there’s a modest one down at the garden the Community Foundation’s supported in the West End, on Laurel Avenue. The idea of this kind of thing – it makes people feel good and it’s attractive to the community.”
The Rev. Sylvia King, a member of Johnstown City Council and a native of Prospect, said after Thursday’s press conference that she is glad to hear that the dilapidated houses are finally coming down.
“It’s beautiful,” she said. “It’s a long time coming for the residents of Prospect, so we’re much appreciative of all the efforts that have gone forward to make this happen. This is a great day for us. We’ve been trying to get these properties removed for years and have just run into roadblock after roadblock, so this is truly a blessed day.”
King added that she is excited to hear that there’s a definite plan in place for what to do with the land after the structures are removed.
“The reuse of the land, as well, is very encouraging,” she said, “because what we didn’t want is for it to just stand here vacant and become a dumping ground. The fact that there’s an actual plan in place to reuse the land really makes it a much better project.”
Kane said that the “box houses” are certainly going to be torn down this year.
“It’ll definitely be in 2020,” he said. “No ifs, ands or buts. This is not theoretical. These are going to go down in 2020.”
‘Bust out the champagne’
There are 32 “box houses” in the city. The square, two-story duplexes, most of which are painted a light beige color, all appear to have been built according to the same blueprint. They date back to around the time of the 1977 flood, neighbors say.
Most of the houses are located in Prospect, on William Penn Avenue, Ebensburg Road, McCabe Street and Ihmsen Avenue; there are also a few in the West End and Kernville. The structures on William Penn Avenue are the ones that will be prioritized for demolition in 2020.
Almost all of the houses have been vacant for years, if not decades, neighbors say. Some have been boarded up, and more than a few have large holes in their roofs or siding. On William Penn Avenue, only one of them is still being lived in; that occupied house is not included on the list of properties to be demolished.
“I think, originally, it appeared to be a great idea back in the 1970s,” said Prospect resident Jeffrey Wilson, “but most of these houses didn’t have a long shelf life to them, and when they went bad, a lot of good people ended up having to leave the neighborhood. It’s great to see them finally come down.”
Neighbors Gregory Simms and Allen Hinton have helped keep the grass cut at some of the abandoned houses for more than 20 years. They said that most of the houses were built directly on top of the ground, not on foundations, meaning that moisture from the ground can come straight up through the floors and into the houses.
Hinton and Simms said on Thursday that they’re glad to hear of the plans to demolish the houses.
“I’m all for it,” Simms said. “I’m ready to have a party. Bust out the champagne, you know what I mean?”
“It’s been a long time overdue,” Hinton added. “You know, we get people coming up in here, trying to post up in these here places – doing drugs or something in them. Plus, we get animals knocking our trash over and everything. It’s just bad. I’m glad they’re coming down.”
Wilson, the president of the Johnstown Police Advisory Board, agreed.
“I think it’s a great thing to be able to get rid of these eyesores,” he said. “It’s been a real blight for the neighborhood for years. It’s an excellent neighborhood – Prospect has extremely high homeownership, and along with that we have one of the lowest crime rates in the city, so this area here has always been a really great area for families to live.”
Wilson said he hopes that the creation of the planned fruit orchard will lead drivers who pass through Prospect on William Penn Avenue to look at the neighborhood differently, possibly spurring economic development.
“It’s great in the sense that it’s kind of going back to nature,” he said, “but I also, as one of the people who is active in the community, hope to talk to others about some long-term plan for Prospect – about economic development. We’ve lagged behind some of the other areas of the city over the years when it’s come to economic development.”
King said the project will be discussed during a Prospect community meeting at 7 p.m. March 25 at the Greater Prospect Store, 110 William Penn Ave., Johnstown.
‘An upward spiral’
In addition to the William Penn Avenue structures, blighted properties are slated to be demolished in 2020 along major corridors in Johnstown, including Horner Street and Bedford Street in Hornerstown and Menoher Boulevard, Napoleon Street and Franklin Street in Kernville. The work will be carried out by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority.
The targeted structures were singled out for their high visibility and the dangerous conditions they create. Many are located along “gateways” – high-traffic roads often used by drivers entering or leaving the city.
“One of the strategies around blight eradication is to do gateways,” Kane said. “The idea here is, again, blight is a downward spiral. Eradication of blight is an upward spiral for a community. By being able to take this big a bite out of blight, we’re really, I hope and I think, making a positive statement on the continuing reinvention of our community.”
After the structures are demolished, the newly vacant lots will be seeded with a mixture of low-growth bluegrass, clover and ornamental grasses. Three-rail fences will be put up around the lots in order to improve their looks and prevent dumping. The JRA will then work with the community to find new uses for the vacant lots, Kane said.
“This will be the third community gateway blight demolition project that we’ve partnered on with JRA,” said Angie Berzonski, associate director of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. “In each of the previous cases, they’ve over-delivered in results, improving more properties than their original estimate.”
Previous gateway blight demolition projects were focused on the Fairfield Avenue-Strayer Street corridor in the West End and on Franklin Street in Roxbury and the 8th Ward.
Melissa Komar, executive director of the JRA, said that the upcoming demolitions are examples of how funding provided by nonprofit organizations is accelerating the removal of blight in Johnstown. The planned William Penn Avenue project will be “huge for the community,” she said.
“We had so much support this morning from the residents in Prospect,” she said, “and first and foremost, everything that we do every day is for our residents. They’ve dealt with this situation for quite some time now, and they continue to maintain their properties, to be supportive of the community, to work with us through the process.”
The funding announced on Thursday was made available through a private donation to the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies’ Fund for the Future, which was set up “to address evolving community needs.” Berzonski said that blight eradication is a high priority for the donor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.