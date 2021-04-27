EBENSBURG – Cambria County prosecutors informed Judge Tamara R. Bernstein that the commonwealth will not seek the death penalty for Christopher George Rowe as he stands trial for a 2016 homicide of a Blairsville woman.
Rowe, of Mercer County, is accused of killing Kaylene Roedel, 26, who was the mother of his child.
Rowe appeared via videoconference while being held at the State Correctional Institution at Mercer. He entered a not-guilty plea on Tuesday through his counsel, David Raho.
Rowe, 46, is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and false reports to police.
Two hikers found Roedel's body near the Honan Avenue Community Hiking & Biking Trail on Aug. 7, 2016. She was found face up, with her legs spread apart and with her shirt, shorts and underwear cut down the middle.
Police said that she had been sexually assaulted.
Roedel died six days after Rowe was released from Cambria County Prison following a bond reduction hearing.
