EBENSBURG – The defendant in a 2017 Johnstown homicide case appeared in Cambria County court by video on Tuesday as attorneys argued over whether jurors in his upcoming trial should be taken to the scene of the crime.
Assistant District Attorney Kevin Persio argued that the jury should be taken to view the alley in the city’s Hornerstown section where Ethan S. Williams, 20, allegedly shot and killed 18-year-old Tavion C. Williamson on Dec. 3, 2017. He said it’s important for jurors to see the scene for themselves to more fully understand the prosecution’s account of the shooting.
“Nothing can replace a personal view of a crime scene,” Persio said.
Williams’ attorney, Randall H. McKinney, of Pittsburgh, countered by arguing that taking jurors to the scene of the shooting could unfairly prejudice them against his client and that other evidence expected to be presented during the trial, including photographs of the scene and testimony from several police officers and an alleged witness, should be sufficient for jurors to understand the prosecution’s allegations.
McKinney pointed out that the shooting happened after dark in December and argued that the scene would look much different during daylight hours in July, potentially misleading jurors. Persio disagreed, stating that there was no snow on the ground on the night Williamson was shot and that the buildings in and around the area have not been significantly altered in the time since the killing.
Judge Tamara R. Bernstein did not make a decision on the matter Tuesday, but ordered both attorneys to submit written briefs supporting their positions by June 26. Williams’ trial is scheduled to begin July 13, according to court records. Jury selection is scheduled for July 6 and 7.
