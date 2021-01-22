A water tank constructed of brick is buried under a grassy hill at the top of Montour Street, along Bucknell Avenue in Westmont.
The tank is fed by the borough’s much larger, primary tank off St. Clair Road, and it provides potable water from the intersection at Luzerne Street and Bucknell Avenue northward for connections and fire hydrants all the way to Brownstown, according to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority.
The tank holds approximately 100,000 gallons and supplies a part of Westmont near the Mound park, Brownstown and a small portion of the West End in Johnstown, GJWA resident manager Michael Kerr wrote in an email.
But the GJWA is proposing a new above-ground tank – a fiberglass-lined steel tank that would contain more than 400,000 gallons of stored capacity – to replace the underground unit. That would enable the elimination of the existing tank as well as one in Brownstown, Kerr wrote.
The new tank would expand storage capacity while improving water quality due to modern technology, Kerr’s email said.
A cellphone tower also stands near the existing underground tank. The planned location of the new tank is about 20 feet east of the existing tank’s edge near the access road to the cellular tower driveway, according to the GJWA’s project engineer, Gibson-Thomas Engineering.
In an email, Gibson-Thomas said the timeline for the tank and waterline replacement is spring of 2022.
“The new tank will be a bolted steel tank very similar in appearance to the tank constructed at the top of Laurel Hill Summit in 2013,” the email said.
The existing tank would be demolished, keeping the mound intact on the Bucknell Street side of Reservoir Park, according to Gibson-Thomas.
“The improvements will provide additional operational flexibility, which will enable improved water quality, reliability, and redundancy for the entire water system,” Kerr’s email said.
When ‘pressure drops’
The new tank would also include a mechanism for increasing emergency flow to fire hydrants south of Luzerne Street and Bucknell Avenue.
Through a check valve being incorporated into the design, the new tank would include a backup supply of water to sustain pressure and flow in the separate system southward from Luzerne and Bucknell in the event of a fire, Kerr said.
The 3-million gallon Viewmont tank off of St. Clair Road exclusively feeds the fire and domestic flow of that area currently. The new tank is to improve fire protection in the area south of the intersection at Luzerne and Bucknell in two ways, according to Tom Brown, the GJWA’s manager of operations and maintenance.
First, it includes modest added stored capacity and ability to move a large volume of water from the city system that is currently isolated from Westmont to maintain the water level of the new tank in a fire-flow situation, Brown said in an email.
Additionally, the feed from the location of the new tank can supplement the capacity of the water mains and the regulator between that area and the primary Viewmont tank, Brown’s email said.
“The large amount stored at St. Clair Road (the Viewmont tank) is still subject to the hydraulic constraints of the lines where frictional losses can become a restriction under high fire flows, causing pressure drops throughout the system and reduction in available water at the fire hydrants,” Brown said.
‘Panic among firefighters’
Cliff Majercsik has lived near the tank at 116 Tioga St. for 29 years. In January 2016, he watched a firefight at a house down the street, on the 100 block of Bucknell Avenue, in that area south of Luzerne Street.
“I heard panic among firefighters because there was no water,” he said. “They hit more than one hydrant. I remember going home to my wife and saying, ‘There was no water. What happens if something happens at our home?’ ”
News reports of that fire do not mention any issue with water supply. A story from The Tribune-Democrat said firefighters were hitting the home with water from three sides.
But Majercsik’s recollection of a lack of water during that fire has remained with him.
His concern returned with the Oct. 19 fire that devastated a house on St. Clair Road, about three miles west of Bucknell, closer to the borough’s Viewmont tank – which is buried underground off St. Clair Road.
Firefighters came up empty when they attempted to tap into fire hydrants in that neighborhood.
“Facebook and social media lit up,” Majercsik said. “It just brought back memories. We didn’t have water then, and we don’t have it now.”
Complex system, issue
The GJWA and the West Hills Fire Department have not pinpointed a reason for firefighters’ struggles to draw water from two hydrants during that blaze in October.
Kerr has attested to improvements made to the system through the years, namely the addition of storage tanks in Upper Yoder Township to support the Viewmont tank.
The Viewmont tank also feeds the tank at the top of Montour Street, but the circumstances surrounding the October fire are unrelated to the new project, Kerr said.
The Montour Street tank fills with a mechanically operated float valve from water held in the Viewmont tank, Kerr wrote in his email.
With the new project, the feed from the Viewmont tank will be upgraded to be controlled and monitored electronically.
In addition, water will enter the tank through a pipe located above the water level, providing further mixing.
“Through exchange of water with the ventilated airspace at the top of the tank, the taste and smell of the water will improve,” Kerr wrote.
‘Will be opposition’
As the plans for the Westmont tank move closer to the Westmont Zoning Hearing Board, it remains to be seen how residents will respond.
Before the Viewmont pump house and subsequent Upper Yoder tanks were built to improve the Viewmont tank, earlier plans for new infrastructure there in the St. Clair Road neighborhood were thwarted.
Water pressure in Westmont had long been a problem, a factor of the borough’s elevation in relation to the Viewmont tank.
The GJWA proposed three times – in 1972, ’76 and ’93 – the construction of an elevated tank in the residential area of St. Clair Road to increase pressure and system flows.
Each time, the GJWA’s plans were prevented by objections from residents and the Westmont Borough Council, past court documents involving the dispute show.
Majercsik is also on the Westmont Borough zoning hearing board and expects the GJWA to request a zoning variance for the construction of the tank.
As with many past proposals for tank or tower construction, he expects pushback from residents.
“One can only guess there will be opposition against it,” Majercsik said. “It will be interesting when the plans come to us.”
