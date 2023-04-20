TIRE HILL, Pa. – A group of Woodstown Highway neighbors and others let Conemaugh Township supervisors know on Wednesday they are being watched.
Although the issue was not on the agenda and was not brought up during the supervisors’ regular business meeting, Davidsville resident Alan Rummel asked when the supervisors planned to act on a request to rezone some property to allow surface mining.
“A lot of us are here for that subject,” Rummel said during a general public comment session at the end of the meeting.
Rummel asked if a public forum had been scheduled on the proposed change and supervisors’ Chairman Steven Buncich told him the matter has not advanced to that point.
“We’ve received some letters and other input,” Buncich said.
“We will lay everything out and see what we’ll do.”
After the meeting, Buncich and township Solicitor William G. Barbin confirmed the township had received a zoning change request from RES Coal LLC, of Clearfield, on behalf of township property owners Calvin and Megan Hostetler and Drew and Lindsey Volocko.
The company has proposed a 36-acre surface mine on 135 acres of permitted property near Woodstown Highway at Route 219.
After considering all the information available, Buncich said supervisors may propose an ordinance required for the change at a future meeting. That action will be included on the meeting agenda, published at least 24 hours before the meeting and also posted on the township office door.
If given initial approval there, the matter would be referred to both the township and Somerset County Planning Commission for their recommendation at public meetings. A public hearing is required before the final passage of an ordinance with a second vote by the supervisors.
Buncich said supervisors understand the high level of interest both from nearby property owners and others concerned about the negative aspects of surface mining, as well as the mining company, property owners and those supporting the coal industry.
“This is a situation where you are not going to have both sides happy with your decision,” Buncich said, adding that no timetable has been set for a decision.
John Hugya, 88, a longtime chief of staff to the late U.S. Rep. John Murtha and former Pennsylvania Fish Commission member, told supervisors he is concerned about new mining damaging local waterways that have been restored in recent years. He noted that Murtha had obtained funding that has been used to cleanup the Stonycreek River and other waterways.
“We are catching fish there,” Hugya said, “and the water in the (Quemahoning Creek) has gotten great.”
Hugya also volunteered to provide the township with historical maps showing former underground mining in the township.
Township resident Ed Thomas told supervisors his property has gas and water lines crossing it that were mandated by government.
“It was always that we needed to make the sacrifice for the community,” Thomas said. “I think now it’s time for the community to make a sacrifice for us.”
