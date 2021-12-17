JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A significant amount of territory in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ 71st and 72nd Districts, including the city of Johnstown, would be rearranged under a proposed map approved this week by a five-member Legislative Reapportionment Commission.
The city would switch from the 71st District, currently represented by state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, to the 72nd District, home of state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township.
The 71st District, now located mostly in and around Johnstown, would shift to the eastern part of Cambria County. The 72nd District would be in the western part.
“It is always a shock when you see that your district changes significantly,” Burns said. “We’ll deal with whatever the maps are. We’ll deal with it. It’s about representing the public, not necessarily where the lines are drawn.”
Rigby added: “It’s almost like they flipped myself and Frank with our districts. They kind of pulled me out of where I was at and moved some of his over.”
Burns, who first joined the House in 2009, has been through a redistricting process before. Rigby has not.
“It’s very disappointing to me for the amount of work and the relationships that I’ve been able to build in the city,” Rigby said. “The city is one-third of my district, and they’ve taken that away from me. Quite honestly, they’ve taken most of my district away from me. … I maintain Ferndale, Geistown, Richland, Scalp (Level), South Fork, Stonycreek and Summerhill.”
The proposed 71st District would be about 65% Republican, according to davesredistricting.org.
“It doesn’t look bad as far as that goes,” Rigby said.
Burns would pick up the Democratic Party base in Johnstown.
“I’ve never played the Republican and Democrat game,” Burns said. “Like I said, I represent people. In Harrisburg, I’ve ignored party politics and done what’s best for the people of Cambria County, and I’ll continue to do that, whether there’s more Republicans in my district, more Democrats in my district. I’ve never paid much attention to that.”
The county’s northern tier would be in the 73rd District, now represented by state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield/Cambria.
Somerset County would be almost entirely in the 69th District, currently represented by state Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, a Republican, except for a few northeastern municipalities in the 71st.
All of Bedford County would be in the 78th District, where Republican state Rep. Jesse Topper currently serves. The 59th District, now represented by Rep. Leslie Baum Rossi, a Republican, would cover eastern Westmoreland County.
Meanwhile, the committee’s proposed Senate map would shift Bedford County from the 35th District, now represented by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, to the 32nd District, now represented by state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette.
Cambria County would stay in the 35th District, which would also gain part of western Centre County. Somerset County would remain in the 32nd District.
Neither Stefano nor Langerholc responded to a request for an interview.
The plan is to have a new map based on the 2020 U.S. Census population in place for the 2022 elections. It would need to be approved by the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat.
“When February comes around with petition-signing, I just may have to introduce myself to a whole new base,” Rigby said. “But until that time, until the end of 2022, I’ll continue to fight for what is now the 71st District. We’ll play the cards as they’re laid. It took me too long to get here. I don’t plan on going anywhere. If I have a new group that I need to represent, I hope to be able to represent them as well as I’ve been able to represent my current district.”
Citizens can now provide feedback about the maps.
“This is the first step,” Burns said. “I’ve been through this before, where the maps change completely after the public comment period and the Supreme Court (of Pennsylvania) weighs in. This is the starting point I guess. Now, it’s not to say that these maps won’t hold up, but there is time for the public to weigh in, voice their concerns and voice their issues – and I encourage them to do that.”
