Even in her final months battling leukemia complications, Sophia Tuinstra was thinking about others, her parents said.
“Sophia requested in the last few months of her life that we give to pediatric leukemia research so that kids like her have a fighting chance to beat cancer and live another day,” said her mother, Roxanne Tuinstra.
The family of the Westmont Hilltop teen, who passed away in August, made good on their promise – and Sophia's – over the past week, founding a pediatric leukemia research fund in her memory.
Roxanne and Tim Tuinstra presented a $16,000 check to launch the fund during an event at UPMC Children's Hospital.
It was an accomplishment made possible through caring community support, the family said.
“We are humbled by the generosity of those around us who wanted to give in the name of our daughter," she said.
The Tuinstras said Sophia's brother and sister, Patrick and Elana, helped organize the fund and named it "Sophia's Promise" in tribute to her caring wish.
UPMC officials said the fund will be managed through UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and administered by Dr. Linda McAllister-Lucas, chief of hematology/oncology.
“As we think about the challenges that persist in the pediatric cancer landscape today, more work must be done,” McAllister-Lucas said in a release to media. “Despite advancements in research that have improved rates of survival, children are still dying of cancer, research progress is slowed by limited funding, and we continue to learn that the treatments that are saving more lives are causing significant long-term health effects.”
McAllister-Lucas said UPMC Children’s pediatric cancer program is poised to address these challenges and, through philanthropy and grassroots funds such as Sophia’s Promise, the hospital can create life-saving opportunities to improve cancer treatment for children.
“Children like Sophia remain the inspiration for our work," she said. "Thank you to all who gave in her name."
Sophia Tuinstra, a local Girl Scout and Westmont Hilltop High School student, was diagnosed in February 2018 with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and underwent chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant to defeat the blood cancer.
But it returned in late 2020.
She passed away at 17 – just before the start of her senior year at Westmont Hilltop Junior Senior High School.
Westmont Hilltop's parent-teacher organization, the Hilltop Action Team, helped with the Tuinstras' fund drive.
"(Sophia's) sweet smile and upbeat personality lit up every room,” said Cynthia Allen, a member of Westmont Hilltop's parent-teacher group, the Hilltop Action Team.
The organization helped raise the startup funds for Sophia's promise. Allen and fellow member Samaah Sbeitan attended the fund startup event at the children's hospital.
“Through this donation to Sophia’s Promise, we know that Sophia’s life will continue to be a blessing," Allen said.
Each day, 43 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer, according to the Florida-based National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
But less than 4% of the federal cancer research budget is dedicated to childhood cancer research.
To learn more about Sophia’s Promise or donate, visit the website, www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sophiaspromise.
