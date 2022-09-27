It’s a legendary rock ‘n’ roll story in Johnstown: How then-Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach took a swing at a city police officer and ended up handcuffed inside the city police department’s “drunk bus” before his 1989 Point Stadium show.
Rich Engler remembers it well – even if it’s little more than a footnote in a career that saw him become western Pennsylvania’s biggest concert promoter.
Now, Engler is reliving the era, which includes the industry’s 1970s through 1990s heyday, through a documentary about his life.
Titled “Behind the Stage Door,” the rockumentary is streaming on several platforms and debuts on the big screen Oct. 1 in Pittsburgh.
“I promoted over 6,000 concerts and attractions over the years,” he said. “And I’m proud to still be doing it today.”
Not bad for a Pittsburgh kid who used to play polkas and surf rock anywhere he could find a gig as a drummer for his own band, Grains of Sand, in the late 1960s.
‘Had ups and downs’
Engler’s documentary, through Gravitas Ventures and Canted Frame Post Productions, was inspired by the promoter’s book of the same name, which was released in 2013.
To him, it’s the story of a “gambler” who followed his dreams to make it big behind the scenes – and loved just about every minute of it.
To bring big-name acts to cities such as Johnstown, Pittsburgh or even Las Vegas, Engler had to spend big money – long before the first ticket was sold.
He said he once lost $400,000 bringing the Monsters of Rock Tour to Pittsburgh.
The bill featured some of the 1980s top names in hard rock – Metallica, Van Halen and the Scorpions, among others. But even though it drew 32,000 people , it was well short of the 40,000 Engler said he needed to break even.
“Sure, I had ups and downs, but I learned to never celebrate the wins and never cried over the losses,” he said.
‘Booking national acts’
Of course, it took years for Engler to reach the top.
He said he got into promoting after working the phones to land gigs for his own band, Grains of Sand, in the 1960s and quickly realizing he had a knack for it.
After filling up his own calendar, he was doing the same for other area touring bands, including Johnstown’s own Kindred Spirit.
He formed Go Attractions in 1967.
“Pretty soon I was booking national acts for colleges like St. Bonaventure University,” he said, recalling early successes bringing Blue Oyster Cult and 10 Years After to student venues. “I learned how to promote through their successes and mistakes.”
His 30-year trend of bringing shows to Johnstown started in the early 1970s with acts such as Uriah Heep and Foghat.
Over the years that followed, he’d add names at the top of their game – including KISS, Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi.
Most of the time, shows were held at the Cambria County War Memorial, where he often scheduled multiple concerts a month.
When he first started, most acts who came of age during the Flower Power- era of the ’60s. They did whatever it took to put on a good show – and showed up ready to play, he said.
‘All hell broke loose’
When Springsteen visited Johnstown during his 1976 Chicken Scratch Tour to support “Born to Run,” his E Street Band piano player, Roy Bittan, ended up staying clear of the high notes after Engler learned a key was broken on the War Memorial’s grand piano.
“Back then, we could write the rules a bit – and bands were usually good about it,” he said. “We’d never be able to get away with that ... with a performer nowadays. They wouldn’t play.”
That doesn’t mean every show went as smoothly as the Boss’s, he conceded.
Engler said his documentary details stories about Joe Cocker’s penchant for a good drink and a night the singer vomited on his adoring crowd.
Engler reports that Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose once insisted that the crew stage him a Greek toga party inside Three Rivers Stadium to satisfy his craving for topless women and, apparently, champagne fountains. The party was staged inside the Steelers’ weightroom facility, and apparently left sludge that attracted fruit flies for years, Engler wrote in his 2013 book.
And then there was Sebastian Bach’s alleged blow-up in Johnstown prior to a Point Stadium soundcheck.
“It was kind of a fiasco,” Engler said. “He was mouthing off to police backstage. After he swung and nicked one of them, all hell broke loose.”
Officers tackled the “Youth Gone Wild” singer, cuffed his wrists and stuck him in the back of a bus the department used to sober up unruly drunks, he said.
At Bon Jovi’s urging, Engler said he went onto the bus to see if Bach would settle down enough to perform.
“I went up to him and I told him I’m only doing this for Jon (Bon Jovi),” he said, advising him he’d get him released if he didn’t “act up.”
Bach agreed, he said.
Just not for long.
When he was on stage, Engler said, Bach was worked up again, making harsh remarks about law enforcement.
“By the time he got off stage, police were waiting (to take him into custody),” Engler said. “By that point, I thought, ‘Fine. I don’t care what happens. I’m not stepping in for him again.’ ”
‘Love to come back’
Engler’s documentary includes appearances by longtime Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm and Chicago drummer Danny Seraphine and individuals such as manager Peter Asher (James Taylor), guitarist Alex Lifeson (Rush) and manager Doc McGhee (Kiss).
Engler continued promoting major acts through most of the 1990s, including Johnstown shows with Matchbox Twenty and the boy-band 98 Degrees – before selling DeCeasare-Engler to conglomerate SFX Entertainment in 1998.
The chain of company sales in the years that followed are a prime example of what has become of the concert industry itself, he said.
SFX was sold to Clear Channel a few years later, which itself, was spun into LiveNation.
Engler said he never could have imagined an age where mega-corporations would charge people hundreds of dollars for concert tickets.
“There has been so much price- gouging,” he said. “But I think it’s finally forced everyone to stop and take a look (at the practice.)”
Engler said he’s busy again, this time independently booking shows in Pittsburgh and Florida, and he said he’s keeping in mind measures to make ticket prices affordable.
He said he’s open to bringing shows to Johnstown again, too.
“We had a lot of good years in Johnstown,” he said. “I’d love to come back again.”
Engler’s documentary will be shown starting Saturday at Carnegie Science Center.
The film is also available on Direct TV, Apple TV, iTunes and other streaming media outlets.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
