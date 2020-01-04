Prom night will be a magical milestone for young women with the help of the Johnstown Cinderella Project.
The 14th annual Cinderella Project will provide prom gowns and accessories at no cost to area high school students from noon to 3 p.m. March 14 and 21 at YWCA Greater Johnstown, 526 Somerset St. in the city’s Kernville section.
More than 30 dresses, shoes and other accessories were donated to the project on Saturday at the American Red Cross Lifesaver’s Ball at the Richland Township Fire Department.
The Cinderella Project has given out dresses to more than 1,400 young women since its inception, and last year gave away 125 dresses, said Megan Seese Livingston, project coordinator.
“For us we’ve always viewed it as a way to build confidence and empower young women,” Seese Livingston said. “That’s the driving force behind it.
“It really is about showing these young women that somebody cares,” she said. “It makes their day to have something special. We hear a lot from girls that they’ve never had something this nice.”
About 30 dresses, several pairs of shoes and jewelry were collected by 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Red Cross workers were busy drawing blood from donors. It is the seventh year the Cinderella Project has partnered with the Red Cross.
“This kicks off the prom season for us as far as dress collection,” Seese Livingston said.
The Cinderella Project currently has an inventory of more than 1,000 dresses from size 0 to 32. More of the smaller and larger sizes are needed.
“We have plenty for girls to come and look at,” she said.
Seese Livingston also said that a staff of volunteers will help girls select dresses and accessories.
“It’s like getting their own personal stylist for the day,” she said. “Someone will be there to help you find the dress and accessories that looks right for you.”
The Cinderella Project reaches more girls each year from a six-county area - Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Indiana, Blair and Westmoreland.
Those attending are asked to bring identification such as a driver’s license, student ID or report card to show they are a high school student.
No proof of income is required.
Monetary donations to the program can be made to the Johnstown Cinderella Project Fund through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
For more information, call 814-536-3519 or visit www.johnstowncinderellaproject.org.
