JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As students begin their first days back at area schools, many will be met with upgrades to school facilities – ranging from a new wellness center at Ferndale Area High School to renovated restrooms and locker rooms at Rockwood Area School District.
“When that (Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency) grant came out last fall, we started looking at how we could use it,” Ferndale Area School District Superintendent Jeffrey Boyer said.
PCCD funding typically applies to safety upgrades, but if a district already meets those criteria, the money can be used for other pursuits – in this instance, a wellness center to replace Ferndale’s barely used and aging gymnasium.
Conversations about renovating the former junior high school space that dates back to 1924 started at the beginning of last school year, and the concept was carried out through a contract with Webster’s Fitness Products Inc.
A battered lacquered floor, peeling paint and old sports equipment were replaced with a rubberized surface, new paint throughout, artificial turf and state-of-the-art workout equipment. The outside wall of the space now includes a wall of mirrors, and the stadium-style concrete bleachers are still intact.
David Gates, Ferndale Area business manager, said that the gym was used infrequently for batting practice and archery and during the COVID-19 pandemic as an auxiliary cafeteria.
Now, students, staff and faculty will be able to do weight and cardio training, and after hours, the facility will be available to area residents through an outside door – the rest of the building will be closed off to ensure safety.
Organized activities, such as yoga and pound classes, are also being planned in the new center.
“We’re going to have this open to the community as soon as we get the locker rooms finished,” Boyer said. "That will happen in the next month or so."
Boyer credited state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, for helping secure the funding and joked that everyone who’s visited the school during the summer has asked to see the renovated space.
‘Into a groove’
The excitement for the new academic term extends past renovations. Rose Lam, a Ferndale Area mathematics teacher, said she’s excited about the return of students on Aug. 24.
“I’m looking forward to finally getting into a groove,” Lam said.
Prior to joining Ferndale’s staff, Lam spent six years teaching in Virginia. The coming year will be her third with the school district, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted much previous instruction.
Lam said she appreciates the upgrades being done at the high school where she teaches, and she is anticipating a good school year, especially with the number of new teachers coming on board.
A breakfast nook was added to the high school entrance. New LED lightbulbs were installed through the elementary school and in many rooms at the high school. Public address systems at both Ferndale Area school buildings were replaced, and preparations for an electrical project are getting underway.
Other upgrades at schools throughout the area include new libraries and media centers at Bishop McCort Catholic High School and both campuses of Divine Mercy Catholic Academy; Westmont Hilltop School District’s new flooring in several classrooms, utility upgrades, progress on the roof replacement of the unrenovated sections of the high school and installation of an exterior door alarm system at both school buildings; and roof restorations at Salisbury-Elk Lick School District’s elementary and high school buildings.
North Star School District completed an HVAC project at the high school that added air conditioning to the gymnasium, the cafeteria, the auditorium and the entire second floor; Conemaugh Township Area School District underwent an HVAC improvement project at the elementary school that added air conditioning in the kitchen, cafeteria and multi-purpose room; and Forest Hills Elementary School had an HVAC overhaul in the past few months, along with a complete renovation of the cafeteria that included new flooring and tables.
Forest Hills School District Superintendent David Lehman said that officials there are focusing on aligning and refining culture, student experience, safety and security practices as the new academic year approaches.
“All of these concepts are rooted in cultivating and maintaining positive relationships while fostering a positive growth mindset,” Lehman said. “As we develop our short and long-term plans as a team, we will need to keep an eye on career readiness and monitor what our students need to be successful members of the Ranger community.”
‘Get it done’
Rockwood Area School District Superintendent Mark Bower said that when his students return to the K-12 building, they’ll be met with brand-new bathrooms and, soon afterward, new locker rooms.
“Every year, we try to do some projects,” he said.
In total, five sets of bathrooms – male and female – two locker rooms and a nurse’s suite received overhauls during the summer.
Bower said the restrooms in the high school section of the building dated back to the 1950s, while some others were from the 1970s, and needed the upgrades. New grey tile has been installed on the floor and walls, with updated fixtures and floor-to-ceiling stalls that provide absolute privacy.
Similar stalls are being placed in the locker rooms as changing areas, with the same grey tile and updated private showers, while the nurse’s suite is being improved with an Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible bathroom.
Darr Construction Inc. is the general contractor on the job, with K & K Plumbing Co. and Hranec Mechanical Contractors also doing work.
Bower said the construction cost about $1.4 million, the majority of which is being paid for with remaining Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding and money from the general fund.
Most of the work, which started in May, will be done by the school year’s start on Aug. 29, although the locker rooms may be completed shortly thereafter.
“We’re excited to get it done and the kids to come back and see it all,” Bower said.
At Windber Area School District, Superintendent Michael Vuckovich said, “Over the summer break, the district has been bustling with renovation projects aimed at enhancing the learning environment for the students.”
“At the elementary school, a focus on safety has led to the installation of new security upgrades, including state-of-the-art doors, sidewalks and bollards around the building to ensure a secure and protected space for all students and staff,” he said. “Meanwhile, at the junior-senior high school, a much-awaited improvement has been made with the installation of new HVAC systems to provide air conditioning throughout the building.”
Vuckovich added that, as the new year approaches, district leaders are looking forward “to the positive impact of their summer renovation projects” that ranged from “improved security measures to enhanced learning environments and free meals for all students.”
“The district’s dedication to their students’ welfare and success is evident,” he said.
Another change for Bishop McCort Catholic High School students is a new weekly schedule.
Thomas Smith, chief academic officer and principal, announced in May that Fridays would become optional for students and staff. Tutoring and other academic pursuits will still be available for learners, while faculty members will receive incentives to come in on the scheduled day off to offer assistance to the students.
