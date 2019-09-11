Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance of Everett will begin work Monday on tree cutting and trimming ahead for a project on Route 56 in Dale Borough and the city of Johnstown.
PennDOT says the pavement preservation project will also include rehabilitation of the Kernville Viaduct, the bridges by 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial bridge and Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, as well as the rehabilitation of two retaining walls.
Work will reduce eastbound Route 56 to a single lane during work hours only and traffic patterns will change throughout the contract.
Overall work on the structures includes epoxy deck treatment, concrete repairs and protective coating, and strip seal gland replacement.
Roadway work on Route 56 includes milling and resurfacing, guiderail, drainage, signage upgrades, high friction surface treatments and other miscellaneous construction.
All work on this $4.8 million project is expected to be completed by mid-October 2020.
