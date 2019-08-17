About 57% of structures throughout 17 sewer systems that connect to the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority-owned Dornick Point Sewage Treatment Plant have been pressure tested as part of the ongoing, state-mandated, region-wide remediation project to reduce flows to the facility.
The total, compiled in July for a required progress report, consisted of 14,636 out of 25,802 buildings having the test done across 20 municipalities – representing an increase of about 15% since the spring of 2017.
That work has played a role in reducing the flow reaching the plant, in West Taylor Township, along the banks of the Conemaugh River, from 138 days of sanitary sewer overflow in 2011 to 30 in 2017, although the number increased to 111 in 2018 when the region had approximately 150 days of rain, the highest total – by about almost 40 days – for any year in the time frame.
Rates must remain below 625 gallons per day per equivalent dwelling unit in order for JRA to reach the requirements of a consent order it entered with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, which has mandated that communities meet federal clean water standards.
Currently, JRA pays a fine of $1,000 for any single monthly sanitary sewer overflow activity.
That would increase to $10,000 per site after Dec. 31, 2022, the authority’s deadline for compliance.
“I think it’s fairly well on schedule,” said Tom Kakabar, the project manager from The EADS Group. “There is a little bit of concern as to how things are going to move forward from here.
“They’re probably where we expected them to be at this stage.”
Kakabar added: “I’m optimistic. But again I’m concerned. I don’t want to say that I’m pessimistic yet. We have to remain optimistic that we’ll show substantial improvement between now and then.”
‘We’re responsible’
Pressure testing can be an effective, costly and often controversial way to prove a system is watertight and, therefore, not allowing infiltration.
Pipes must hold a defined amount of air for a specific period of time – for example, the rate is 5 pounds of air per square inch for 15 minutes in Johnstown – in order to pass.
Almost no older pipes, especially terra cotta, will pass a pressure test – unlike the less stringent smoke and dye tests. Therefore, property owners usually need construction work to be done – sometimes including digging up floors, which can cost upward of $10,000 for finished basements – to get new lines installed that can hold the pressure.
Proponents, such as Kakabar, argue that pressure testing is the most effective way to guarantee that a system is sealed.
All municipalities connected to the JRA system have entered their own consent agreements with DEP.
Some did it years ago.
Others needed prodding from the authority, which lacks jurisdiction to require municipalities take any action.
So, in 2014, JRA, which operates Johnstown Regional Sewage, created a tiered billing system with the lowest rate (A) for municipalities that finished their work, a middle fee (B) for those with a remediation plan, and the highest (C) for systems that did not start a process.
Since then, all have at least begun projects. But each municipality was allowed to design its own plan for meeting the 625 flow rate by its respective deadline date.
“Hopefully the DEP is understanding that we don’t have jurisdiction over these municipalities to say, ‘Hey, this is what you’re going to do, this is how you’re going to do it,’ ” said Cheryl Krestar, sewage operations manager.
“But, at the end of the day, everything is coming to the plant, so we’re responsible.”
Six have reached level A – Brownstown, Daisytown, Dale, East Conemaugh, Jackson/East Taylor and Pegasus. At least 97% of the customers in those areas have completed pressure testing, with Daisytown and East Conemaugh at 100%.
Krestar called Brownstown the “poster child” for doing the necessary work to eliminate its flow spikes. The borough replaced all of its lines – some 42,000 linear feet – up to about five feet within buildings and left property owners to deal with the pipes inside.
Kakabar said, as a result, the Brownstown system “shows no impact as a result of precipitation.”
“Probably the biggest thing is the fact that instead of tying in existing terra cotta laterals, the council chose to go as close to the house as they could get,” said Bill Henry from the borough’s engineering firm, Keller Engineers. “And then it was up to the home owner to come the rest of the way out with new pipe. A lot of the existing pipe was probably terra cotta, other types of pipe like that and just letting all types of groundwater in. It tightened up the system incredibly.”
‘On the bandwagon’
Brownstown was among the first local municipalities to complete work.
Council issued a notice to proceed on July 17, 2012. Construction started on Nov. 1, 2012 and finished Nov. 16, 2013.
The total cost was approximately $4.5 million – with $2.6 in Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority grant funding and $1.9 million in loans.
“I attribute that to our engineers and council who knew what had to be done and we went in there and we did it,” said Nancy Geyer, Brownstown Borough Council president. “It just goes to show if you get on the bandwagon early enough, which we did, we fared much better with PennVEST.
“It was something that we knew we had to do, and we did it with no regrets.”
Almost all of the 350 or so structures in Brownstown – a community of more than 600 residents – have been pressure tested for years.
“I commend the people,” Geyer said.
“I commend our residents. It was a little hard for them to swallow at first, but our engineers – and ourselves – worked hand in hand with the residents to try and make this transition as simple as possible with them. They did their part in a timely fashion. And that was key for everybody to be in on time.”
On the opposite end, only 1.26% (3 out of 238) of properties in West Taylor and 0.61% (6 out of 979) in Southmont have been pressure tested, according to numbers supplied to the JRA.
Seeking ‘solutions’
Some municipalities, including Westmont and Ferndale, have encountered significant obstacles.
Ferndale received a letter from the DEP – addressed to Ferndale Council President Owen Hofecker – acknowledging that borough residents “conducted considerable private sewer lateral testing,” but had not achieved the flow target, therefore a flow reduction plan needs to be devised by Sept. 1.
In the June letter, the DEP pointed out the borough is tentatively considering three components: 1) rehabilitating a brick manhole – at the intersection of Mendell Avenue and Franklin Street – that is “believed to be a substantial source of inflow and infiltration,” 2) repairing five manholes that exhibit leaks and cracks, 3) enacting an ordinance requiring all residents to pressure-test private sewer laterals under their foundations.
Currently, 44% of Ferndale properties have been pressure tested, but the requirement is only from the foundation to the public line.
“We’re working with EADS and JRA trying to come up with solutions,” Hofecker said. “I don’t know that (interior pressure testing) is necessarily the solution, but we’re working with them, trying to see what we can do
– because the flows are obviously too high for DEP.”
Ferndale has still not met its flow requirements even though its project ended in 2014.
“The only municipality that is up against time right now is them,” JRA Executive Director Melissa Komar said.
Meanwhile, work has stopped on Westmont’s project, as the borough and its contractor got into a dispute.
Mediation failed. The parties are now awaiting arbitration.
Forty percent of the public work is complete in Westmont with the rest set to soon go out to bid, according to Robert Shahade, the borough’s solicitor. Thirty-two percent of structures have been pressure tested. Shahade thinks the work can still be done on time.
“The whole project was a trenchless project to begin with, wasn’t conventional excavating,” Shahade said. “They go relatively quickly. They’re cured-in-place lining or slip lining.”
Kakabar said the deadline is an issue while the legal case remains unresolved.
“One of my concerns – one of our concerns – that I’m able to see out of the progress reports that have just been submitted is the standstill for Westmont,” Kakabar said. “I read in their progress report that they’re basically stalled now due to litigation.
“Months and months and months can go by if we’re in litigation that could put the whole program behind schedule.
“It’s an unexpected delay, quite honestly. But it’s a delay that we have to continue to be aware of and focus on because if we lose 18 to 24 months of construction in one municipality, like that, that could set the whole program behind schedule quickly.”
‘Can’t do all of it’
Demand for contractors has increased exponentially with more than 20,000 local structures likely needing work.
Rodney Derricott, owner of Derricott Construction, said his business has done about 300 sewer jobs since the regional project started about a half-decade ago.
“We can’t do all of it,” Derricott said.
“We turn people away. I don’t like to do them a year in advance. We like to keep six months’ worth of work. If you go past that, then it just makes customers mad if you don’t get there. If you’re a year out, then they’re saying, ‘Where are you? Where are you?’ We’re good for six months ahead. It’s been that way for the last four or five years.”
In order to assist with the process, JRA established the Compliance Assistance Program, a revolving loan program in which customers are walked through the steps they need to comply with the guidelines, and provided with funding.
During the program’s two-year history, 746 applications had been sent out – with 348 completed and returned – as of the middle of July.
There were 148 properties completed and 137 active loans being billed.
The average lateral loan per property was $4,900.
“From my perspective in assisting residents with the loan program, I think the ones that are going to be remaining are the very hard ones to do – homes that are on slab, radiant heat, ceramic tile, expensive projects to do or homeowners that are just very concerned or scared or don’t have the funds to do it,” Krestar said.
All property owners connected to the JRA lines are eligible for the loans. There is no additional financial requirement. The money is paid back as part of a regular sewer bill.
