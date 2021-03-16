WINDBER – A flood-prone section of 17th Street will see more than $200,000 in modifications this year to address the issue.
Windber Borough has received Community Development Block Grant funding to cover most of the projected $225,000 effort, which would add five new catch basins, 450 feet of drain pipe and new curbing along the 600 block of the road, Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said.
The area is one of several spots that have been problem-plagued when storms bring heavy rain to the area, resulting in a wave of calls to Windber Fire Department for roadway issues and flooded basements.
The borough spent $160,000 in 2020 to address another section of 17th Street on the opposite side of Route 56 as well as the intersection of Jackson Avenue and 29th Street.
"This is something we've been working to deal with for the past few years ... and with (the current project), hopefully, we'll be able to add a second phase in a few years where we'd also be able to add new sidewalks to the 600 block of 17th Street," Furmanchik said.
The borough will likely have to contribute about $20,000 toward the stormwater project – but the exact amount won't be known until bids are received, he said.
If all goes well, the project is likely to be completed by the end of the year, borough officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.