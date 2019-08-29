An open house will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the former St. Columba Church, located at 918 Broad St. in Johnstown’s Cambria City section, in conjunction with the Cambria City Ethnic Fest, according to a press release issued Wednesday by Dave Hurst, manager of The Steeples Project.
Visitors can learn about ongoing efforts by The Steeples Project to turn the vacant St. Columba building into a theater, and browse through a garage sale of items left behind by guests at The Grand Halle on Broad Street, another former church in Cambria City, or otherwise gleaned from the neighborhood’s vacant church buildings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.