The following activities are being offered at the Johnstown Flood National Memorial, 733 Lake Road, South Fork:
• “Tales of the Great Flood” will be presented at 9:55, 10:55 and 11:55 a.m. and 1:55, 2:55 and 3:55 p.m. Fridays through Mondays through Sept. 26, in the Visitor Center theater or the Lake View House, following showings of the park film “Black Friday.”
There is no fee to attend and reservations are not required.
• “Walk Through the Ruins” will be offered at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily though Sept. 30, beginning at the South Abutment.
The 45-minute walk will take participants to the bottom of the dam, through the breach and back out on the other side.
There is no fee to attend and reservations are not required.
Information: 814-886-6171.
