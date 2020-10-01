The Cambria County Library, Chameleon Books and Gallery on Gazebo will host a program promoting awareness of suppressed literature in recognition of Banned Book Week at 6 p.m. Saturday outside Chameleon Books, 144 Gazebo Park, downtown Johnstown.
The discussion will be led by Mike Messina, who will talk about banned books and what censorship means to a writer.
He’ll also review the 1955 Six Gallery reading and influence of the 1950s Beat Generation writers such as Jack Kerouac, William S. Burroughs and Allen Ginsberg
There is no fee to attend.
Information: 814-341-7245 or email mikemessina@outlook.com.
