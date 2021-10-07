JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Reassurance. Someone who cares. A smiling face. These are just some of the things that the grandparent volunteers in the Foster Grandparent Program provide to area children that the program helps.
Recently, the Cambria County Area Agency on Aging, which oversees the program, has been searching for more “grandparents” to participate in the program.
Terri Davis, program director of the county’s Foster Grandparent Program, explained that the program started in the 1960s as a way to get seniors involved in building the community.
Davis said that Cambria County’s program was one of the first in the country and currently has 75 grandparents and at 45 sites.
M. Veil Griffith, administrator of the Cambria County Area Agency on Aging, said that the program, which is funded through a grant, has room for between 90 and 100 volunteers.
“Our volunteers are placed in school settings, elementary schools, daycares, Head Starts, elementary schools. What they do is they provide an additional layer to the system,” Davis explained. “They provide support for our students. They provide a calming effect in the room to a child that may be (in) a very chaotic situation. They help with tutoring. They mentor. They can do things like help kids focus on their studies or their lessons for that day. They provide reassurance, help them with math, reading, writing, knowing their letters and numbers – just depending on what age group they’re dealing with. Hand-eye coordination, so they provide a wealth of experience and wisdom that that child may need just to reach their potential.”
“Grandma” Dee Gregg said that she sees the effect of the program on students who may not come from good backgrounds.
“It has a lasting effect. I’ve been with the program for like 10 years in June and the kids don’t forget. They don’t forget,” she said. “They don’t forget the hug. They don’t forget the positive reinforcement. They don’t forget the help that you’ve given them, and I see kids now that are 10 years later that are up at Walmart, and you hear ‘Grandma,’ and you turn around and they’re standing way taller than you but they don’t forget. They don’t forget.”
Gregg said that sometimes students just need positive reinforcement.
“Sometimes they just need that person that will look them in the eye and be able to talk to them and relate to them and give them positive reinforcement and let them know you can do this, and we’re going to get through this no matter what it is,” she said. “If they’re struggling in math or reading or whatever, we’re going to get through this because I’m going to help you. Sometimes they get discouraged because they’re not able to keep up, so we’re assigned to a one-on-one with certain kids, and I’m assigned four at the beginning of the school year. We watch their progress, and it really does have a lasting effect.
“You love to see the progress that they’re making, and it makes them so proud that they were able to do it.”
No classroom experience is required to participate, just a desire to help.
“You just need to be able to deal with them on an individual basis. You don’t need to compare yourself to other people because you are you. Not every child learns at the same level. They don’t learn at the same pace,” Gregg said. “You don’t have to be discouraged because you may not be able to do what Johnny does or Susie does or whatever. That really does help. It really does, because then they have somebody they can come to and talk to and be able to help them through it so that they can be able to get through it.”
Program secretary Linda Rogers said that currently the program is also looking for more “grandpas.”
“We have two right now, but there are so many children that where they live, they don’t have a positive male role model, and it’s really hard to get grandpas,” she said.
Rogers said that “grandpas” are often over the income limit for volunteers or don’t feel like men belong in a classroom.
Rogers also said that volunteers are needed in the northern part of the county as there are some sites that currently do not have a “grandparent” because a volunteer does not live close enough.
Volunteers are placed close to their homes, receive a $3-per-hour, nontaxable stipend and can receive mileage or have other transportation if they do not drive.
Interested individuals must be 55 years old or older and must meet income requirement, but program staff invite those interested to call 814-536-9009 to apply and start the screening process.
