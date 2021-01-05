Current University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown students, who were still children when U.S. Rep. John Murtha died in February 2010, will now receive the opportunity to learn about his legacy, while also contributing to the region, thanks to a paid fellowship program that has been established in his honor.
The college, John P. Murtha Foundation, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and Vision Together 2025 have set up the John P. Murtha Foundation Public Service Fellows for those interested in community engagement and equity, journalism, political science, urban planning, government or current events.
“I think it’s a way for us to continue to keep Congressman Murtha’s vision and his legacy in front of people,” said Murtha Foundation Vice Chairman Ed Sheehan Jr., a Vision Together 2025 board member.
Four UPJ students will be selected for seven-week summer fellowships with Vision Together 2025, a local grassroots nonprofit with the mission of improving Johnstown’s economy, leadership, culture and quality of life.
Pitt-Johnstown students – from all majors – can apply for this summer’s program until March 25.
“It puts those students squarely in the center of the community engagement going on within the community,” Mike Kane, president of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, said.
“The hope is they’ll bring their knowledge and their perceptions of things, and they’ll also learn really how community engagement and community development works, and they’ll see public service in action. It’s a great fit for – I think – the John P. Murtha Foundation.”
Murtha, a Cambria County resident and the longest serving congressman in Pennsylvania history, graduated from the University of Pittsburgh.
“This fellowship from the John P. Murtha Foundation provides a great opportunity for Pitt-Johnstown students who are interested in public service to engage with the community and tackle real world issues,” Pitt-Johnstown President Jem Spectar said.
“We are honored the Foundation selected Pitt-Johnstown for a student fellowship that will further the great congressman’s commitment to strengthening our region, consistent with the proposition that every person can make a difference.”
